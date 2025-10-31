DraftKings Promo Code World Series Game 6: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets if You Win
New users can capitalize on World Series Game 6 action Friday, Oct. 31, with a DraftKings promo code offer that requires no code. The Toronto Blue Jays stand one win away from shocking the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers after their impressive Game 5 victory, powered by rookie Trey Yesavage. This $300 bonus offer provides the perfect opportunity to back either team in this pivotal matchup, while sportsbook promos continue to enhance the betting experience.
DraftKings promo code offer details for World Series betting
No DraftKings promo code is required to claim this new-user promotion. Simply register, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying $5 wager on World Series Game 6 or any other sports market. If your bet wins, DraftKings will credit your account with $300 in bonus bets, delivered as 12 separate $25 bonus bets within 72 hours.
Key terms and conditions include:
- A minimum deposit of $5 and a qualifying bet are required.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.
- Bonus bet stake not included in winnings.
- All users receive three months of NBA League Pass regardless of bet outcome.
- NBA League Pass must be redeemed by 11:59 PM ET on Dec. 19, 2025.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Blue Jays to complete their championship run and they win, you'll receive your original winnings plus $300 in bonus bets. If the Dodgers force Game 7, you won't receive the bonus bets, but you'll still get the NBA League Pass subscription. This DraftKings new-user promo maximizes your betting potential on this historic World Series matchup.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer
Getting started with this promo code for DraftKings is straightforward and requires no special codes. Follow these simple steps to claim your bonus:
- Click the link in this article to register with DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Complete identity verification and make a minimum $5 deposit.
- Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 bet on World Series Game 6.
- If your bet wins, you receive $300 in bonus bets plus your original winnings.
- Redeem your NBA League Pass code within the specified timeframe.
For more detailed information about betting options and platform features, check out our comprehensive DraftKings review.
Additional DraftKings promotions for existing users
Beyond this new-user offer, DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and sport-specific bonuses by navigating to the 'Promos' tab within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These rotating promotions often feature enhanced payouts on popular betting markets and special World Series-themed boosts during the championship series.
- MLB Playoffs 25% SGP Boost Every Game: Get a 25% profit boost on a four or more leg SGP on the World Series.
- MLB Series Player Props Profit Boost: Bet on a player prop and receive a 30% profit boost.
Compare more World Series promos
Want to get more out of Game 6? Check out the offers below to unlock thousands more in bonuses.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.