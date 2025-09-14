Eagles at Chiefs BetMGM Bonus Code SI1550: Up to $1,550 in Bonus Bets for Exclusive Chiefs-Eagles NFL Week 2 Offer
It’s a rematch of Super Bowl 59 this afternoon when the reigning champion Philadelphia Eagles head to Arrowhead to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. BetMGM has a special beefed-up welcome offer for new bettors looking to get some skin in the game.
First-time bettors can get up to $1,550 back in bonus bets with one of the best sportsbook promos out there. Just use our BetMGM bonus code SI1550.
Get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets + $50 bonus bet with BetMGM - CLAIM NOW
What to know about BetMGM’s Chiefs vs. Eagles offer
New players 21+ can claim BetMGM’s welcome bonus by signing up with promo code SI1550 and depositing at least $10. Your first wager, up to $1,500, activates the offer. If that bet loses, BetMGM refunds your stake in bonus bets, up to $1,500, plus a $50 bonus bet.
Bets under $50 are returned as a single bonus, while larger wagers are split into five equal bonuses. Bonus bets have a 1x playthrough requirement and must be used within seven days.
Here are the terms for the BetMGM bonus code offer:
- This offer is open to new BetMGM customers who are 21 or older.
- Register using BetMGM bonus code SI1550 and make a minimum deposit of $10 to get started.
- Place your first wager of up to $1,500 to activate the promotion.
- If that first bet doesn’t win, BetMGM will refund the stake in bonus bets, up to $1,500, plus you’ll get an extra $50 bonus bet.
- Wagers under $50 are refunded as a single bonus bet equal to your stake.
- Wagers of $50 or more are refunded as five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your first wager.
- Bonus bets have a 1x wagering requirement, and any profits turn into withdrawable cash after one use.
- All bonus bets must be used within seven days of being credited.
Bettors in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia have the option to claim a welcome bonus of ‘Bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first wager’ instead.
Get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets + $50 bonus bet with BetMGM - CLAIM NOW
Disclaimer: This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
More BetMGM offers for all users
BetMGM offers loads of promos for existing users throughout the NFL season. Here are some that are available now:
- Second Chance TD: Get a second chance on first TD bets if your pick scores second.
- SGP Odds Boost Token: Get an SGP odds boost for the Eagles vs. Chiefs.
How to claim the BetMGM welcome offer
Claiming the BetMGM bonus code offer for the Eagles vs. Chiefs matchup is simple and fast. Here’s how it works:
- Sign up: Create a new BetMGM Sportsbook account, enter your information, and make sure to use promo code SI1550 at registration.
- Add funds: Deposit at least $10 using PayPal, Apple Pay, debit, or credit card.
- Place your first bet: Wager on Eagles vs. Chiefs or any other game you like.
- Unlock the bonus: If your first bet doesn’t win, BetMGM will refund your stake in bonus bets, up to $1,500, plus give you an additional $50 bonus bet. Bonus bets expire seven days after they’re credited.
Have a look at our BetMGM review for a detailed rundown of the sportsbook.
Philadelphia heads to Arrowhead riding a Week 1 win behind Jalen Hurts, while Kansas City looks to bounce back after a surprising loss in Brazil. With Patrick Mahomes already the youngest quarterback to reach 246 regular-season TDs, he faces a formidable Eagles defense still boosted by the upcoming return of DT Jalen Carter. The Chiefs open as slight underdogs, setting the stage for an early-season statement game between two NFC powerhouses.
Compare NFL sportsbook betting promos
Check out the betting sites below for more lucrative sportsbook welcome bonuses.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1550
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.