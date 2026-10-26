Enter BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 for a $1.5K Bonus Bet Offer for Dallas vs. Philadelphia Tonight

New bettors can claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets with the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when betting on Dallas vs Philadelphia Monday Night Football on Oct. 26. This welcome offer is part of BetMGM's sportsbook promos available to first-time users. The code is required to activate the bonus, and you'll need to place a qualifying wager to get started.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Monday Night Football

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 unlocks a welcome offer that returns your entire first bet in bonus bets if it loses, up to $1,500. Here's how the offer breaks down:

You must deposit a minimum of $10 to qualify.

Place your first real-money wager on any sport or betting market, including the Dallas vs Philadelphia game.

If your bet loses, you'll receive your entire stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Bonus bets expire after seven days, so use them promptly.

If you wager more than $50, you'll receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager.

If you wager less than $50, you'll receive one bonus bet.

For example, if you wagered $1,500 on the Dallas vs Philadelphia matchup and lost, you would receive five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500.

The bonus carries a 1x playthrough requirement before you can withdraw winnings.

You have until Oct. 18, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET to claim this offer.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for the Cowboys and Eagles

Follow these steps to sign up and place your qualifying bet on Dallas vs Philadelphia:

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Click the gold "Sign Up" button and enter your personal information, including name, address, email, phone number, and the last four digits of your Social Security Number. Enter the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when prompted during registration. Choose your preferred deposit method and deposit at least $10. Place your qualifying wager of up to $1,500 on the Dallas vs Philadelphia game or any other sport. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back in bonus bets within 24 hours.

For more details on BetMGM's offerings, read our full BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM promotions and boosts

BetMGM regularly updates its promotions with bonus bets, parlay boosts, and other offers for both new and existing customers. You can find these promotions by opening the BetMGM Sportsbook app and navigating to the "Promos" section. Check back frequently to discover new ways to maximize your betting experience on upcoming games and events throughout the season.

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