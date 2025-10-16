Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet $10, Get $250 FanCash for TNF Steelers vs. Bengals
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users a chance to earn up to $250 in FanCash while betting on the TNF Steelers vs. Bengals matchup. The Steelers battle the Bengals in a pivotal AFC North contest, and this offer lets you collect $50 in FanCash each day for five days with a qualifying wager. Among today’s leading sportsbook promos, the Fanatics bonus stands out for its multi-day value.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Steelers vs. Bengals on TNF
If you want to know how the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for betting on TNF Steelers vs. Bengals, here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:
- Offer is available to new users who deposit at least $10.
- Place one $10+ wager per day (odds of -500 or longer) over five different days.
- Earn $50 in FanCash each day, up to $250 total across five days.
- FanCash is credited within 72 hours of wager settlement and expires in seven days.
- FanCash is non-withdrawable but can be used for bets.
- Only one qualifying wager per day counts. Cannot place all five on a single day.
- Not available in New York.
FanCash is credited whether your wager wins or loses, so consider targeting plus-money markets with your qualifying bets. This approach can help maximize your potential returns while still guaranteeing FanCash each day.
How to start earning FanCash across five consecutive days for TNF Steelers vs. Bengals
To receive the full $250 in FanCash, users must place one $10 qualifying wager per day for five consecutive days. Here is how to claim the offer for the Steelers vs. Bengals matchup:
- Register by downloading the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store, or use the QR code on the Fanatics website. Complete your registration with your full name, email, mailing address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number. Verify your email to activate your account.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 to fund your account.
- Place a qualifying wager of $10 or more at odds of -500 or longer on TNF Steelers vs. Bengals (or any eligible market). Only the first qualifying wager each day will count, and you must do this on five consecutive days to receive the maximum FanCash.
- Receive $50 in FanCash each day for five days (totaling $250), credited within 72 hours of each bet settlement. FanCash expires seven days after issuance and is non-withdrawable.
For more details and an in-depth look at the platform, read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook review.
More Fanatics Sportsbook promos available today
Fanatics Sportsbook regularly offers bonuses and boosts for existing users. Check out the app for today's best promos.
- 50% Profit Boost: Get a 50% profit boost to use on Steelers vs. Bengals
Compare TNF promos for Steelers vs. Bengals
Check out the welcome offers below to claim thousands more in bonus bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
