Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet $5, Get $200 FanCash for March Madness Games on Friday

March Madness Round 1 Friday games offer non-stop college basketball action, and new users can capitalize with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo. Bet $5 and get $200 FanCash immediately while watching thrilling matchups like Santa Clara vs. Kentucky and Arizona vs. Long Island University. This March 20 welcome offer provides excellent value for sportsbook promos during the tournament's opening round.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for March Madness betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers instant value for new customers betting on Friday's March Madness games. After creating your account and placing a qualifying $5 wager on any market with minimum odds of -500, you'll receive $200 in FanCash immediately. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo works perfectly for betting on games like Utah State vs. Villanova or Miami Ohio vs. Tennessee.

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The offer includes several important terms and conditions:

Must toggle on the promotion in your bet slip before placing your qualifying wager.

Qualifying bet must be $5 or more on any market with odds of -500 or better.

FanCash expires seven days from issuance at 11:59 PM ET.

Available to new customers who don't have existing Fanatics Sportsbook accounts in any state.

Must be 21 years or older and physically located in an eligible state.

For example, if you bet $5 on Iowa to cover the spread against Clemson and win, you'll collect your winnings plus the $200 FanCash bonus. If your bet loses, you still receive the full $200 FanCash reward to use on future March Madness games. The FanCash is non-withdrawable but can be used for additional betting opportunities throughout the tournament.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Friday's games

Getting started with this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer is straightforward and doesn't require any special codes. Follow these steps to claim your bonus before Friday's March Madness action begins:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website or download the mobile app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Create your new account by providing your full name, mailing address, email, date of birth, and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Complete identity verification and email authentication to activate your account. Make your first deposit using any available payment method. Toggle on the promotion in your bet slip and place a qualifying $5 wager on any March Madness game with odds of -500 or better. Receive your $200 FanCash immediately after your bet settles, regardless of the outcome.

Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for detailed information about the platform's features and betting options.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond March Madness

Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers throughout the year. These offers extend well beyond March Madness and cover various sports and betting markets. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special event promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app.

The sportsbook frequently updates its promotional offerings to coincide with major sporting events, playoff seasons, and championship games. These bonuses help enhance the betting experience and provide additional value for loyal customers who continue using the platform after claiming their welcome bonus.

Fanatics is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.