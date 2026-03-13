Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet $5, Get $200 FanCash for NBA and Players Championship Action
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users an excellent opportunity to capitalize on Friday's packed sports schedule featuring the World Baseball Classic, NBA games and the Players Championship. New customers can claim $200 in FanCash after placing just a $5 wager on any of these exciting matchups. With multiple leagues in action and sportsbook promos available, March 13 presents an ideal time to join Fanatics Sportsbook.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Friday's sports action
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new customers with $200 in FanCash immediately after placing their first $5 wager. This welcome offer applies to any market across Friday's diverse sports slate, including World Baseball Classic pool play, NBA regular season games and PGA Tour action at TPC Sawgrass. The promotion requires minimum odds of -500, making it accessible for most betting markets.
New users must toggle on the promotion in their bet slip before placing their qualifying wager. The $200 FanCash reward arrives instantly once the bet settles, regardless of whether it wins or loses. For example, if you bet $5 on Team USA to win their World Baseball Classic matchup and they lose, you still receive the full $200 FanCash bonus.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Must be a new Fanatics Sportsbook customer.
- Minimum $5 wager required with odds of -500 or better.
- FanCash expires seven days from issuance at 11:59 PM ET.
- Must complete qualifying bet within seven days of account opening.
- FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to additional terms.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for World Baseball Classic and NBA betting
Getting started with the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes just a few simple steps to begin betting on Friday's action.
- Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or visit their website to create your account.
- Complete identity verification by providing your full name, address, date of birth and last four digits of your Social Security number.
- Make your first deposit using any accepted payment method.
- Toggle on the promotion in your bet slip before placing your wager.
- Place a minimum $5 bet on any World Baseball Classic, NBA or Players Championship market with odds of -500 or better.
- Receive your $200 FanCash instantly once your qualifying bet settles.
For more details about this welcome offer and platform features, check out our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promo code opportunities for existing customers
Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides value to existing customers through various promotional opportunities beyond the new-user welcome bonus. Regular users can find ongoing promotions, odds boosts and special offers by checking the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app. These promotions often feature enhanced odds on popular betting markets, profit boosts for specific sports and seasonal campaigns tied to major sporting events like March Madness and the World Baseball Classic.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Kyle is a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, where he focuses on delivering clear, unbiased sportsbook reviews and insightful betting content designed to help new and experienced bettors feel confident in their decisions. His goal is to provide SI readers with the knowledge they need to navigate the evolving sports betting industry and make smarter wagers. Kyle joined SI in 2024, bringing a strong editorial background and a lifelong passion for sports. Before joining SI, he covered major professional teams like the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Boston Celtics for FanSided, where he developed his skills in sports reporting, analysis, and content creation. His experience in journalism allows him to approach betting content with accuracy, balance, and attention to detail. As an experienced bettor, Kyle primarily focuses on the NFL, NBA, MLB, and soccer, placing moneyline, spread, player prop, and sprinkling in the occasional future bet. For Kyle, betting adds an extra layer of excitement to the games he already loves watching, blending entertainment with strategic thinking. Kyle holds a journalism diploma from the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT). His combination of industry expertise and personal betting experience drives his commitment to creating engaging, trustworthy content that educates and empowers SI readers. Whether you're exploring your first sportsbook or looking for deeper betting insights, Kyle is dedicated to making sure every reader has the tools they need to enjoy a more confident and rewarding sports betting experience.