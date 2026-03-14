Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet $5, Get $200 FanCash for NCAA Conference Tournaments and NBA Action

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers exceptional value for Saturday's loaded sports slate featuring NCAA conference tournament championships and crucial NBA matchups. New users can claim $200 FanCash immediately after placing just a $5 wager on March 14 action. This welcome offer provides instant value for betting on conference championship games and playoff-race NBA contests, while sportsbook promos like this maximize your March madness experience.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for conference tournaments and NBA games

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new customers with $200 FanCash immediately upon placing a qualifying $5 wager. This straightforward offer requires no bonus code and delivers the full bonus amount at once, making it perfect for Saturday's championship weekend action.

Key terms and conditions include:

• Must be a new Fanatics Sportsbook customer in eligible states.

• Minimum $5 cash wager required with odds of -500 or better.

• Must toggle on the promotion in your bet slip within seven days of account opening.

• FanCash expires seven days from issuance at 11:59 PM ET.

For example, if you wager $5 on the Big Ten Championship game and your bet wins, you receive your cash winnings plus $200 FanCash. If your bet loses, you still receive the full $200 FanCash bonus to continue betting on NCAA tournament action or NBA games throughout the weekend.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for March basketball

Claiming your bonus for conference championship and NBA betting is straightforward with these simple steps:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or visit their website to create your new account. Complete identity verification by providing your full name, address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number. Toggle on the promotion in your bet slip and place a minimum $5 cash wager on any market with odds of -500 or better. Receive your $200 FanCash immediately after your qualifying bet settles.

Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for detailed insights into betting features, payment methods, and user experience.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus opportunities for existing users

Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides value beyond the initial welcome offer through daily promotions and betting boosts. Existing customers can find ongoing opportunities in the 'Promos' section of the mobile app, featuring enhanced odds on popular markets and special bonuses for major sporting events. These regular promotions complement the sportsbook's competitive odds and comprehensive betting markets, ensuring continued value throughout the basketball season and beyond.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.