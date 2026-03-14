Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet $5, Get $200 FanCash for NCAA Conference Tournaments and NBA Weekend Action

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers exceptional value for new users looking to bet on this weekend's loaded sports calendar. New customers can claim $200 FanCash immediately after placing just a $5 wager on NCAA conference tournament championships or NBA games. With March 14 marking a pivotal day across college basketball and professional hoops, this welcome offer provides the perfect opportunity to explore sportsbook promos during one of the most exciting weekends of the year.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for conference tournament and NBA betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users an immediate $200 FanCash reward after placing their first $5 wager. This promotion applies to any market with minimum odds of -500, making it perfect for betting on conference championship games or NBA matchups throughout the weekend. Unlike sequenced offers, you receive the full $200 FanCash instantly once your qualifying bet settles.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Big Ten Tournament championship game and your team wins, you'll collect your winnings plus the $200 FanCash bonus. If your bet loses, you still receive the full $200 FanCash reward, providing excellent value regardless of the outcome. The same applies to NBA games, where you could wager on a playoff contender's moneyline or point spread.

Key terms and conditions include:

Must toggle on the promotion in your bet slip before placing your wager.

Qualifying bet must be placed within seven days of account opening.

FanCash expires seven days from issuance at 11:59 PM ET.

Available to customers 21 and older in eligible states.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to additional terms.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for weekend basketball action

Claiming your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes just minutes and positions you to bet on conference tournament finals and NBA games immediately.

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website or download the mobile app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Create your account by providing your full name, mailing address, email, date of birth, and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Complete email authentication to activate your account and verify your identity. Make your first deposit using any available payment method. Toggle on the promotion in your bet slip and place a $5 cash wager on any market with odds of -500 or better. Once your bet settles, receive your $200 FanCash immediately.

Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for detailed insights into the platform's features and betting options.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offers for ongoing basketball betting

Beyond the welcome offer, Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides existing users with profit boosts, enhanced odds, and special promotions throughout major sporting events. The sportsbook's "Promos" section features daily opportunities to maximize your betting value on conference tournaments and NBA games. These ongoing promotions often include same-game parlay boosts, player prop enhancements, and cashback offers that complement your regular betting activity. Check the Fanatics Sportsbook app frequently to discover new promotional opportunities as March Madness approaches and the NBA playoff race intensifies.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.