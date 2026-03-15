Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet $5, Get $200 FanCash for NCAA Conference Tournaments and NBA Weekend Action

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users an excellent opportunity to capitalize on this weekend's loaded sports calendar featuring NCAA conference tournament championships and crucial NBA matchups. New customers can bet $5 and receive $200 FanCash instantly when wagering on college basketball's championship games or the NBA's playoff race action. With sportsbook promos like this available through March 15, bettors can maximize their weekend wagering potential.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for conference tournament and NBA betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new users with immediate value when betting on this weekend's marquee basketball action. After creating an account and making an initial deposit, bettors must toggle on the promotion in their bet slip and place a qualifying $5 wager on any market with minimum odds of -500. The $200 FanCash reward is issued immediately upon bet settlement, regardless of whether the wager wins or loses.

Consider betting on a Big Ten championship game where your team is favored at -150 odds. If you wager $5 and your team wins, you receive your original stake plus winnings, along with the $200 FanCash bonus. Even if your selection loses, you still earn the full $200 FanCash reward, making this an attractive proposition for weekend basketball betting.

Key terms and conditions include:

• Must be a new Fanatics Sportsbook customer with no previous account in any state.

• Qualifying bet must be placed within seven days of account opening.

• Minimum odds requirement of -500 applies to all eligible markets.

• FanCash expires seven days from issuance at 11:59 PM ET.

• Promotional FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to additional terms.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for weekend basketball

Claiming your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for this weekend's conference tournament finals and NBA slate requires completing a straightforward registration and betting process.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store, or visit their website to begin account creation. Complete the registration process by providing your full name, mailing address, email, date of birth, and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Verify your identity and authenticate your email address to activate your new account. Make your first deposit using any of the available payment methods on the platform. Navigate to any NCAA conference tournament championship or NBA game and select your preferred betting market. Toggle on the promotion in your bet slip before placing your qualifying $5 wager with minimum odds of -500. Submit your bet and wait for it to settle to receive your $200 FanCash reward immediately.

For more details about platform features and betting options, check out our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promo code opportunities for existing users

Beyond the new-user welcome offer, Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides existing customers with ongoing promotional opportunities throughout major sporting events. The platform frequently features odds boosts, parlay insurance, and special betting markets during high-profile weekends like conference tournament championships. These promotions can be found in the dedicated 'Promos' section of the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app, where users can browse current offers and opt into available bonuses. Staying active in the promotions tab ensures bettors never miss valuable opportunities to enhance their wagering experience during crucial basketball weekends.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.