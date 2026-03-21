Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet $5, Get $200 FanCash for NCAA Tournament Saturday Late Games

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users an incredible opportunity to earn $200 FanCash instantly when betting on Saturday's NCAA Tournament late games. With exciting Round 2 matchups including Duke vs. TCU and Houston vs. Texas A&M, this March 21 welcome offer provides excellent value for sportsbook promos .

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for NCAA Tournament betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers $200 FanCash immediately after placing your first $5 wager on any market with minimum odds of -500. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo applies perfectly to Saturday's late NCAA Tournament games, where you can bet on spreads, totals, or moneylines for matchups like Gonzaga vs. Texas or Illinois vs. VCU.

The promotion requires you to toggle on the offer in your bet slip before placing your qualifying wager. Your $200 FanCash arrives instantly once your bet settles, regardless of whether it wins or loses. For example, if you bet $5 on Duke to cover the spread against TCU and they win, you receive your winnings plus the $200 FanCash bonus. If Duke fails to cover, you still earn the full $200 FanCash despite losing your initial wager.

Key terms and conditions include:

New customers only in eligible states.

Must be 21 years or older and physically located in an eligible state.

Minimum $5 cash wager with odds of -500 or better.

FanCash expires 7 days from issuance at 11:59 PM ET.

Must complete wager within 7 days of account opening.

This Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus also includes alternative offers in select states. North Carolina and Tennessee residents can claim $400 FanCash distributed as $100 daily for four consecutive days. All other eligible states outside Illinois and New York receive the standard $200 instant FanCash offer.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for Saturday's games

Claiming your Fanatics Sportsbook promo for NCAA Tournament Saturday late games requires three simple steps:

Register for your new Fanatics Sportsbook account by visiting their website or downloading the mobile app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Complete identity verification by providing your full name, mailing address, email, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number. Toggle on the promotion in your bet slip and place a minimum $5 cash wager on any NCAA Tournament market with odds of -500 or better within seven days of account opening.

No Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is required for this offer. Your $200 FanCash will be credited immediately after your qualifying bet settles. Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for more details about the platform's features and betting options.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond the welcome offer

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions for existing customers beyond their new-user welcome bonus. Current users can find daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special event promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app.

The sportsbook frequently offers enhanced odds on popular betting markets, including NCAA Tournament games, NBA playoffs, and other major sporting events. These promotions change regularly, so checking the app's promotions tab ensures you never miss valuable betting opportunities throughout March Madness and beyond.

Fanatics is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.