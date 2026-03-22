Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet$5, Get $200 FanCash for NCAA Tournament Sunday Games

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers incredible value for March Madness Sunday games featuring elite Round 2 matchups. New users can claim $200 FanCash instantly after betting just $5 on games like Iowa vs. Florida or Utah State vs. Arizona. This March 22 welcome offer provides excellent opportunities to bet on sportsbook promos during college basketball's most exciting tournament.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for March Madness Sunday games

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new customers $200 FanCash immediately after placing a $5 qualifying wager. This promotion applies perfectly to Sunday's Round 2 slate featuring four compelling matchups. You must toggle on the promotion in your bet slip and place your qualifying wager within seven days of account opening.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $5 cash wager required with odds of -500 or longer.

FanCash expires seven days from issuance at 11:59 PM ET.

Available to new customers who don't have existing Fanatics Sportsbook accounts.

Must be 21 years or older and physically located in eligible states.

For example, if you bet $5 on Iowa to upset Florida and the Hawkeyes win, you receive your winnings plus $200 FanCash. If Iowa loses, you still get the full $200 FanCash bonus regardless of your bet's outcome. The same applies whether you back Arizona against Utah State or choose the underdog Aggies in what promises to be a thrilling matchup.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Sunday's games

Claiming your bonus for March Madness Sunday action requires just a few simple steps.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or visit their website to create your account. Complete identity verification by providing your full name, address, date of birth, and last four SSN digits. Toggle on the promotion in your bet slip before placing your wager. Place a minimum $5 cash bet on any Sunday game with odds of -500 or longer. Receive your $200 FanCash immediately after your qualifying bet settles.

Whether you choose the UCLA vs. UConn battle or the Texas Tech vs. Alabama showdown, your qualifying wager unlocks the full bonus amount. Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for detailed insights into betting features and user experience.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus opportunities beyond Sunday's slate

Fanatics consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers through their dedicated 'Promos' section. These regular bonuses include odds boosts, parlay insurance, and special event promotions that enhance your betting experience throughout March Madness. The sportsbook frequently updates these offers, so checking the app regularly ensures you don't miss valuable opportunities.

Beyond the welcome bonus, Fanatics also offers a 10 x $100 Bet Match promotion in most states. This secondary offer allows you to earn up to $100 in FanCash daily for 10 consecutive days by placing minimum $1 wagers with odds of -200 or longer.

Fanatics is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.