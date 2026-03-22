Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet $5, Get $200 FanCash for Sunday March Madness Games

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers incredible value for March Madness Sunday games, offering new users $200 FanCash instantly after betting just $5. With eight elite Round 2 matchups featuring powerhouse programs like UConn, Purdue, and Arizona, Sunday's slate provides perfect opportunities to maximize your sportsbook promos on March 22.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for March Madness betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new customers with $200 in FanCash immediately upon placing a qualifying $5 wager. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo requires no bonus code and activates instantly when you toggle the promotion in your bet slip. The minimum odds requirement is -500, making virtually any March Madness bet eligible for this generous welcome offer.

Key terms and conditions include:

Must be a new Fanatics Sportsbook customer.

Minimum $5 cash wager required with odds of -500 or longer.

FanCash expires seven days from issuance at 11:59 PM ET.

Must toggle promotion in bet slip before placing wager.

Seven-day window to claim after account opening.

For example, if you bet $5 on Miami +6.5 against Purdue and the Hurricanes cover, you win your original wager plus receive $200 in FanCash regardless of the outcome. Even if Purdue wins by more than six points and your bet loses, you still receive the full $200 FanCash bonus. This Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus applies to any qualifying wager on Sunday's March Madness games, from moneylines to player props.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo for March Madness Sunday

Claiming your bonus for Sunday's March Madness action takes just minutes with this simple process:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or visit their website to create your new account. Complete identity verification by providing your full name, address, date of birth, and last four SSN digits. Make your first deposit using any available payment method. Navigate to any March Madness game and select your preferred bet. Toggle on the promotion in your bet slip before confirming your $5+ wager. Receive $200 in FanCash immediately after your bet settles.

Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for detailed insights into betting features, payment options, and user experience.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond the welcome offer

Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides existing customers with valuable promotions throughout March Madness and beyond. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special tournament-themed bonuses in the app's dedicated 'Promos' section. These ongoing promotions complement the new-user welcome bonus and provide continued value for active bettors.

The sportsbook frequently updates its promotional offerings based on major sporting events, ensuring customers always have access to competitive bonuses and enhanced betting opportunities. Check the Fanatics Sportsbook app regularly to discover the latest promotions available for your account.

Fanatics is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.