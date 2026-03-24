Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet $5, Get $200 FanCash for Tuesday's NBA and NHL Games

New bettors can capitalize on Tuesday's NBA and NHL action with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offering $200 FanCash after placing just a $5 wager. This March 24 welcome offer provides excellent value for tonight's compelling slate of games. Explore additional sportsbook promos to maximize your betting experience.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Tuesday's games

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers immediate value to new customers wagering on tonight's NBA and NHL contests. After creating your account and placing a qualifying $5 bet on any market with minimum odds of -500, you'll receive $200 in FanCash instantly. This promotion requires toggling on the offer in your bet slip within seven days of account opening.

Consider betting on the Knicks vs. Pelicans matchup, where both teams need crucial wins for playoff positioning. If you wager $5 on the Knicks to win and they secure victory, you'll collect your original winnings plus the $200 FanCash bonus. Even if your initial bet loses, you still receive the full $200 FanCash reward, making this an attractive proposition for new users.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $5 qualifying wager required with odds of -500 or better.

FanCash expires seven days from issuance at 11:59 PM ET.

Must be 21 years or older and physically located in an eligible state.

Promotion must be toggled on in your bet slip before placing the qualifying wager.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus

Getting started with your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Tuesday's games is straightforward. Follow these simple steps to secure your $200 FanCash bonus:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or visit their website to create your new account. Complete the identity verification process by providing your full name, address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number. Make your first deposit using any accepted payment method. Navigate to tonight's NBA or NHL games and select your preferred betting market. Toggle on the promotion in your bet slip before placing your qualifying $5 wager. Confirm your bet and wait for the $200 FanCash to be credited to your account.

For detailed information about features and betting options, check out our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promo code opportunities

Beyond the welcome bonus, Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions for existing customers throughout the sports calendar. These include profit boosts for specific games, enhanced odds on popular betting markets, and special bonuses tied to major sporting events. Current users can discover these rotating offers by checking the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile application.

The sportsbook frequently updates these promotional opportunities, particularly during busy sports nights like Tuesday's NBA and NHL slate. Regular bettors often find value in daily odds boosts and seasonal campaigns that complement their wagering strategy.

Fanatics is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.