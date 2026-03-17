Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet $5, Get $200 FanCash On Texas vs NC State Tonight & More
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users an incredible opportunity to enhance their March Madness betting experience. New customers can bet $5 and receive $200 FanCash when wagering on Tuesday's First Four matchups. With exciting games like UMBC vs Howard and Texas vs NC State tipping off the tournament, bettors can explore various sportsbook promos while enjoying the March Madness action on March 17.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for March Madness betting
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new customers with $200 in FanCash after placing their first $5 wager. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo requires no bonus code and delivers the full bonus amount immediately upon settling your qualifying bet. The Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus applies to any market with minimum odds of -500, making it perfect for March Madness First Four games.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Must toggle on the promotion in your bet slip before placing your wager.
- Qualifying bet must be $5 or more on any market with odds of -500 or better.
- FanCash expires seven days from issuance at 11:59 PM ET.
- Available within seven days of account opening.
- FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to additional terms.
For example, if you bet $5 on UMBC to cover the spread against Howard and your wager wins, you'll receive your original stake back plus any winnings, along with $200 in FanCash. If your bet loses, you still receive the full $200 FanCash bonus to continue betting on upcoming March Madness games.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo for First Four games
Getting started with your March Madness betting is straightforward with these simple steps:
- Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website or download the mobile app from the App Store or Google Play Store.
- Create your account by providing your full name, mailing address, email, date of birth, and the last four digits of your Social Security number.
- Complete email authentication to activate your account and verify your identity.
- Navigate to the First Four games and select your preferred betting market.
- Toggle on the promotion in your bet slip and place your $5 qualifying wager.
- Receive your $200 FanCash immediately after your bet settles.
For more detailed information about features and betting options, check out our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond the welcome offer
Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides existing customers with ongoing promotional opportunities throughout March Madness and beyond. Regular users can discover daily odds boosts, profit boosts for specific games, and special tournament-themed promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app. These additional offers complement the new-user experience and provide continued value for dedicated March Madness bettors looking to maximize their tournament wagering potential.
Fanatics is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Geoff is an analyst in the sports betting industry who has over a decade of experience creating content. As a former online poker player who used to multi-table 20+ tournaments at the height of the poker boom, he’s been an active gambler for the majority of his adult life and has always strived to be a +EV sports bettor. His foray into sports saw him develop a deep love for betting on the NFL and golf, where he continues to tilt the same group of PGA players every Sunday. As a writer, he loves providing actionable pieces of content, and his goal is to always search for an original or under-appreciated piece of information that gives his readers an edge. Geoff has a B.A. in English, an After Education Degree, and a Juris Doctor in Law from the University of Alberta. He’s had his work published by larger betting sites like DraftKings and been featured as a betting analyst and daily fantasy writer by some of the largest networks and sporting leagues in the world. His knowledge of betting and industry experience allows him to create reliable and original betting content and sportsbook reviews that readers can not only trust but also rely on when choosing which site to deploy their bankrolls. In his spare time, Geoff enjoys running with his English Springer Spaniel Pepper and staying up late to watch European golf.