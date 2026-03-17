Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet $5, Get $200 FanCash On Texas vs NC State Tonight & More

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users an incredible opportunity to enhance their March Madness betting experience. New customers can bet $5 and receive $200 FanCash when wagering on Tuesday's First Four matchups. With exciting games like UMBC vs Howard and Texas vs NC State tipping off the tournament, bettors can explore various sportsbook promos while enjoying the March Madness action on March 17.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for March Madness betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new customers with $200 in FanCash after placing their first $5 wager. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo requires no bonus code and delivers the full bonus amount immediately upon settling your qualifying bet. The Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus applies to any market with minimum odds of -500, making it perfect for March Madness First Four games.

Key terms and conditions include:

Must toggle on the promotion in your bet slip before placing your wager.

Qualifying bet must be $5 or more on any market with odds of -500 or better.

FanCash expires seven days from issuance at 11:59 PM ET.

Available within seven days of account opening.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to additional terms.

For example, if you bet $5 on UMBC to cover the spread against Howard and your wager wins, you'll receive your original stake back plus any winnings, along with $200 in FanCash. If your bet loses, you still receive the full $200 FanCash bonus to continue betting on upcoming March Madness games.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo for First Four games

Getting started with your March Madness betting is straightforward with these simple steps:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website or download the mobile app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Create your account by providing your full name, mailing address, email, date of birth, and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Complete email authentication to activate your account and verify your identity. Navigate to the First Four games and select your preferred betting market. Toggle on the promotion in your bet slip and place your $5 qualifying wager. Receive your $200 FanCash immediately after your bet settles.

For more detailed information about features and betting options, check out our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond the welcome offer

Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides existing customers with ongoing promotional opportunities throughout March Madness and beyond. Regular users can discover daily odds boosts, profit boosts for specific games, and special tournament-themed promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app. These additional offers complement the new-user experience and provide continued value for dedicated March Madness bettors looking to maximize their tournament wagering potential.

Fanatics is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.