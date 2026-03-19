Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet $5, Get $200 for Round 1 of the NCAA Tournament

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers incredible value for March Madness Round 1 betting. New users can claim $200 FanCash instantly after placing just a $5 wager on exciting matchups like BYU vs. Texas or Gonzaga vs. Kennesaw State. This welcome offer provides excellent opportunities to bet on tournament action, and with multiple sportsbook promos available, March 19 promises thrilling basketball betting.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for March Madness betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new customers an immediate $200 FanCash reward after placing their first $5 bet. This promotion works perfectly for March Madness Round 1 games, where you can wager on compelling matchups like the 6 vs. 11 battle between BYU and Texas. The Cougars rely on efficient offense and three-point shooting, while the Longhorns bring physical defense and turnover pressure after surviving the First Four.

Your qualifying bet must have minimum odds of -500 and be placed within seven days of account opening. If you bet $5 on BYU to cover the spread and they win, you receive your original stake back plus any winnings, along with $200 FanCash. If Texas pulls the upset and your bet loses, you still receive the full $200 FanCash bonus immediately.

Key terms for this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo include:

Must toggle on the promotion in your bet slip before wagering.

FanCash expires seven days from issuance at 11:59 PM ET.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to additional terms.

Available to customers 21 and older in eligible states.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for March Madness

Follow these simple steps to claim your bonus and start betting on March Madness Round 1 games:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website or download the mobile app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Create your account by providing your full name, mailing address, email, date of birth, and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Complete identity verification and email authentication to activate your account. Toggle on the promotion in your bet slip before placing your first wager. Place a $5 cash bet on any March Madness game with odds of -500 or better within seven days of registration. Receive your $200 FanCash immediately after your qualifying bet settles.

For detailed information about features and betting options, read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offers for tournament betting

Beyond the welcome bonus, Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides existing customers with enhanced odds, profit boosts, and special tournament promotions. These ongoing offers appear frequently in the 'Promos' section of the Fanatics Sportsbook app, giving you additional value throughout March Madness. Check the promotions tab daily to discover new betting opportunities and enhanced payouts for your favorite teams and players during the tournament run.

Fanatics is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.