Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet on Brazil vs. Morocco and Get Up to $100 in FanCash

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is available now, and Brazil vs. Morocco is the perfect match to kick things off. New users can claim up to $100 in FanCash on Saturday, June 13. No promo code required.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Brazil vs. Morocco

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users a straightforward way to get started. Place a wager of at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer, and if your bet loses, you get your stake back in FanCash, up to $100. Think of it as a strong opening move heading into one of the most compelling Group C fixtures of the tournament.

Say you back Brazil to win at -150. If Vinícius Júnior and company deliver and Brazil takes the match, you keep your winnings as normal. If Morocco's defensive discipline holds firm and your bet loses, Fanatics returns your stake as FanCash, up to $100. That makes this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo a smart way to engage with a match that carries genuine uncertainty.

This is day one of a 10-day welcome offer, meaning you can repeat the process each day for up to $1,000 in total FanCash across your first 10 days. Each day's bonus is treated independently, so today's Brazil vs. Morocco bet is your first opportunity to earn. Here are the key terms to keep in mind:

Available to new users only who do not already have a Fanatics Sportsbook account.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus.

Wager at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer.

If your bet loses, you receive your stake back as FanCash, up to $100 per day.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and expires after seven days.

A 1x playthrough requirement must be completed before requesting a withdrawal.

The offer expires on Aug. 23, 2026.

This Fanatics Sportsbook promo is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY. Be sure to check out other sportsbook promos to compare what's available across the market.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook offer for Brazil vs. Morocco

Signing up and placing your first bet on Brazil vs. Morocco takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to activate your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code-free offer:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app and explore the platform, including banking options and customer support features available directly within the app. Register by providing the required personal information for account verification, including a government-issued ID. The process is quick and straightforward. The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is automatically applied at registration, so no manual entry is needed. Simply complete the sign-up process to activate the offer. Select a preferred banking method and deposit a minimum of $10 to qualify for the welcome bonus. Place your first wager of at least $1 on any Brazil vs. Morocco market at odds of -500 or longer. If the bet loses, you receive up to $100 in FanCash for day one of the promotion. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal. Verify your identity in advance and use any FanCash before it expires after seven days.

For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Existing user offers for Brazil vs. Morocco on Fanatics Sportsbook

Already have a Fanatics Sportsbook account? The platform regularly rolls out bonuses and odds boosts for existing users, and the World Cup is exactly the kind of event that tends to bring out the best promotions. Head to the "Promos" tab in the Fanatics Sportsbook app to see what's currently available for matches like Brazil vs. Morocco and beyond. New offers are added frequently, so it's worth checking back throughout the tournament.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.