Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet on Germany vs. Curaçao and Earn up to $100 in FanCash on Day 1

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is available as of Sunday, June 14, giving new users a chance to earn up to $100 in FanCash on Day 1 when betting on Germany vs. Curaçao in Group E. Place a qualifying wager on this historic matchup and get your stake back in FanCash if it loses.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Germany vs. Curaçao

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is structured as a 10-day welcome offer, and Germany vs. Curaçao is the perfect way to kick off Day 1. Each day, you place a wager of at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer, and if that bet loses, you receive your stake back in FanCash, up to $100 per day. Repeat the process each day for up to 10 consecutive days, giving you a potential total of $1,000 in FanCash across the full welcome period.

For this Group E opener, consider wagering on Germany to win. If you place $100 on Germany and the bet wins, you pocket your winnings as usual and can still use the Day 1 offer on a separate qualifying market. If your $100 wager on Germany loses, Fanatics returns up to $100 in FanCash to your account, giving you another shot at the action. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo makes Day 1 a low-pressure entry point into tournament betting.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind before claiming:

Available to new Fanatics Sportsbook users only who do not already have an account.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the offer.

Wager at least $1 on any market at minimum -500 odds to qualify.

If your bet loses, you receive your stake back as FanCash, up to $100 on Day 1.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and expires after seven days of being issued.

No Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is required — the offer activates automatically at sign-up.

The overall welcome offer expires on Aug. 23, 2026.

This Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is one of the more flexible offers among available sportsbook promos , allowing you to choose your own market and wager amount each day. Whether you back Germany to cover a spread, target a Jamal Musiala anytime scorer prop, or simply pick the match winner, the Day 1 structure fits naturally around the Germany vs. Curaçao slate.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook offer for Germany vs. Curaçao

Signing up and placing your first qualifying bet is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started before Germany and Curaçao kick off:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app on your iOS or Android device to get familiar with the platform, available markets, and banking options. Register a new account by providing the required personal information for identity verification, including a government-issued ID. The process takes only a few minutes to complete. The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is automatically applied during registration, so no manual entry is needed. Simply finish the sign-up process to activate the Day 1 offer. Select a preferred payment method and deposit a minimum of $10 to meet the qualifying threshold for the welcome offer. Navigate to the Germany vs. Curaçao Group E match, select a market at odds of -500 or longer, and place a wager of at least $1. If the bet loses, up to $100 in FanCash is credited to your account for Day 1. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement on any FanCash received before requesting a withdrawal. Verify your identity in advance and use your FanCash before it expires after seven days.

For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Existing user offers for Germany vs. Curaçao on Fanatics Sportsbook

Fanatics Sportsbook consistently rolls out bonuses and boosts for existing users throughout major tournaments, and the Group E slate is no exception. Current account holders should check the "Promos" tab directly within the Fanatics Sportsbook app to see what offers are live around Germany vs. Curaçao. Odds boosts, profit boosts, and other targeted promotions are regularly refreshed, so it pays to browse before placing your bets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.