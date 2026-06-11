Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet on Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Game 5 for up to $100 in FanCash

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is live for Thursday's Stanley Cup Final Game 5 between the Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes. New users can get up to $100 in FanCash on day one of this welcome offer, available as of June 11. Sign up now and start with Game 5.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Game 5

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is built for new users who want to jump in on one of the most unpredictable Stanley Cup Finals in recent memory. With the series tied 2-2 heading into Game 5 in Raleigh, there is no shortage of compelling betting markets to target. This is a Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo, so only those creating a fresh account are eligible.

Here is how the day-one offer works: place a wager of at least $1 on any market with odds of -500 or longer. If your bet loses, Fanatics returns your stake as FanCash, up to $100. For example, if you bet $50 on the Hurricanes to win Game 5 and they fall short, you get $50 back in FanCash. If your bet wins, you keep the winnings as normal and still have nine more days to continue collecting FanCash through this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus.

This offer can be repeated each day for your first 10 days on the platform, giving you the chance to earn up to $1,000 in total FanCash. But treat Game 5 as your starting point. Jordan Staal has scored in each of the first four games, and with the series on the line, there are plenty of angles to explore through the available sportsbook promos .

Key terms and conditions to keep in mind:

Available only to new Fanatics Sportsbook users who do not already have an account.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the offer.

Wager at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer.

FanCash is awarded on losing bets only, up to $100 per day.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and expires after seven days.

A 1x playthrough requirement must be completed before requesting a withdrawal.

No Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is needed — the offer activates automatically at sign-up.

The offer is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI and WY.

This offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

How to claim this offer for Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Game 5

Claiming this Fanatics Sportsbook offer ahead of Game 5 is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play and open it on your device. Register for a new account by entering your personal information, including a government-issued ID for verification. The process takes only a few minutes to complete. The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is not required — the welcome offer is automatically applied when you complete registration. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred banking method to activate the bonus. Navigate to the Stanley Cup Final section and place a wager of at least $1 on any Game 5 market at odds of -500 or longer. If your Game 5 bet loses, up to $100 in FanCash will be credited to your account. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal, and use your FanCash before it expires after seven days.

For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook offers for existing users

Once you have claimed the welcome offer, Fanatics Sportsbook continues to reward its users throughout the Stanley Cup Final and beyond. The platform regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and other limited-time promotions tied to major sporting events. Checking the Promos section inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app is the best way to stay current on what is available each day.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.