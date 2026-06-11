Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet on South Korea vs Czechia and Earn Up to $100 in FanCash on Day 1

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is live as of June 11, giving new users a chance to earn up to $100 in FanCash on day one when betting South Korea vs Czechia in Group A. Place a $1 wager to get started and keep the momentum going for up to 10 days.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for South Korea vs Czechia

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is designed to reward new users right from their first day. Place a wager of at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer, and if that bet loses, you receive your stake back in FanCash, up to $100. Think of it as a strong start to your first day of betting on one of the most intriguing Group A matchups of the tournament.

To put it in concrete terms, say you place a $50 wager on South Korea to win the match. If Son Heung-min delivers a moment of brilliance and South Korea take all three points, you keep your winnings as normal. If Czechia's disciplined defensive structure holds firm and your bet loses, you get up to $50 back in FanCash to use on your next wager.

This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo can be repeated each day for your first 10 days, giving you the potential to earn up to $1,000 in total FanCash across the full welcome period. However, South Korea vs Czechia is the perfect opportunity to kick things off on day one. Be sure to explore other sportsbook promos to maximize your value across multiple platforms.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind before claiming:

This Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is available to new users only who do not already hold an account.

No Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is required — the offer activates automatically upon registration.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify for the bonus.

Wagers must be at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer to be eligible.

FanCash awarded on a losing bet is non-withdrawable and expires after seven days.

The offer is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

The overall welcome offer expires on Aug. 23, 2026.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook offer for South Korea vs Czechia

Signing up and placing your first bet on South Korea vs Czechia takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started on day one:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app on your mobile device to access all available markets, banking options, and customer support features. Register a new account by providing the required personal information, including a government-issued ID for identity verification. The process is straightforward and takes only a few minutes to complete. No Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is needed. The welcome offer is automatically applied when you complete registration as a new user. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Multiple banking options are available within the app for added convenience. Navigate to the South Korea vs Czechia Group A match and place a wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer to activate your day-one offer. If your bet loses, up to $100 in FanCash will be credited to your account. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal, and use your FanCash before it expires after seven days.

For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Existing user offers for the South Korea vs Czechia match

Fanatics Sportsbook consistently rolls out bonuses and odds boosts for current account holders, not just new users. Whether it is a profit boost on a specific market or a parlay enhancement tied to a major tournament match, there is usually something worth checking before you place your bets. Head to the Promos section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app to see what is currently available for South Korea vs Czechia and other upcoming fixtures.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.