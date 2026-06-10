Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Claim up to $1,000 in FanCash for Spurs vs. Knicks Game 4

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is available as of June 10, giving new users a chance to claim up to $1,000 in FanCash ahead of Spurs vs. Knicks Game 4 of the NBA Finals. New users can earn up to $100 back in FanCash each day for their first 10 days.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Spurs vs. Knicks Game 4

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is one of the most straightforward Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promos available right now. New users simply place a wager of at least $1 on any market with odds of -500 or longer, and if that bet loses, they receive their stake back in FanCash, up to $100. Repeat that process each day for your first 10 days, and you can earn up to $1,000 in total FanCash.

For example, say you place a $100 wager on the Knicks to win Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night. If New York holds off Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs to take a 3-1 series lead, you keep your winnings as usual. If San Antonio pulls off another upset and knots the series at two games apiece, you get your $100 stake back in FanCash to use on Day 2.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind before claiming this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus:

This offer is available only to new Fanatics Sportsbook users who do not already have an account.

No Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is required to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Wagers must be at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer.

FanCash is awarded only on losing bets, up to $100 per day.

FanCash bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire after seven days.

The offer is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI and WY.

This offer expires on Aug. 23, 2026.

This Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer stacks up well against other sportsbook promos currently on the market, particularly given the 10-day window that lets you spread your action across the remainder of the NBA Finals.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for Game 4 of the NBA Finals

Signing up and placing your first bet on Spurs vs. Knicks Game 4 is a quick process. Follow these steps to get started:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app and explore the platform, including banking options and customer service features available directly within the app. Register for a new account by providing the required personal information for identity verification, including a government-issued ID. The process takes only a few minutes to complete. The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is automatically applied during registration, so there is no need to enter one manually. Select a preferred banking method and make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your first wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer on any Spurs vs. Knicks Game 4 market. If your bet loses, you will receive up to $100 in FanCash, which counts as Day 1 of your 10-day offer window. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal, and use any FanCash bonus bets before they expire after seven days.

For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook offers for existing users ahead of the NBA Finals

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly rolls out bonuses and odds boosts for existing users, especially during high-profile events like the NBA Finals. These promotions change frequently and can include profit boosts, parlay bonuses, and other limited-time offers. Head to the Promos section of the Fanatics Sportsbook app to see what is currently available and take advantage of any deals that fit your betting strategy.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.