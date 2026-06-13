Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Claim up to $100 in FanCash for Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Finals Game 5

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is available as of June 13, giving new users a chance to earn up to $100 in FanCash on Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs. Sign up today and place your first wager on one of the biggest games of the year.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Knicks vs. Spurs Game 5

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users up to $100 in FanCash on their first day of betting. Place a wager of at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer, and if your bet loses, Fanatics returns your stake as FanCash, up to $100. This is day one of a 10-day welcome offer that can total up to $1,000 in FanCash across your first 10 days on the platform.

Game 5 of the NBA Finals is the perfect place to start. If you wager $100 on the Knicks to close out the series and they fall short, Fanatics credits your account with up to $100 in FanCash. If your bet wins, you collect your winnings as normal and still have nine more days to take advantage of the offer. Either way, your first day of betting is covered.

This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo is available to new customers across a number of states, including New York, where the Knicks faithful are watching every possession. Here is a quick look at the key terms and conditions to keep in mind before you sign up:

This Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is only available to new users without an existing account.

No Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is required to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Wager at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer.

If your bet loses, you receive your stake back as FanCash, up to $100 per day.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and expires after seven days.

The offer is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

The overall welcome offer expires on Aug. 23, 2026.

Fanatics is one of the more straightforward options among available sportsbook promos right now. The day-one structure means you can jump in for Game 5 without committing to a large opening wager, and the FanCash return gives you a cushion if the Spurs manage to extend the series at Frost Bank Center.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo for Game 5 of the NBA Finals

Signing up and placing your first bet on Knicks vs. Spurs Game 5 takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play and open it on your device. Register for a new account by providing the required personal information, including a government-issued ID for verification. The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is automatically applied at registration, so no manual entry is needed. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred banking method to activate the welcome offer. Navigate to the NBA Finals section, find the Knicks vs. Spurs Game 5 market, and place a wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. If your bet loses, up to $100 in FanCash will be credited to your account. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal, and use your FanCash before it expires after seven days.

For a deeper look at the platform before you sign up, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook offers for existing users

Fanatics does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer runs its course. The sportsbook regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit enhancements, and loyalty-based bonuses for existing customers throughout the season. Checking the Promos tab inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app is the best way to stay current on what is available heading into any given game or event.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.