Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Claim up to $100 in FanCash for Spain vs. Cabo Verde

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is live as of Monday, June 15, giving new users a chance to earn up to $100 in FanCash on day one. Wager at least $1 on Spain vs. Cabo Verde in Group H and get your stake back in FanCash if the bet loses. The offer repeats for 10 days, totaling up to $1,000.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Spain vs. Cabo Verde

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is structured as a 10-day welcome offer, and Spain vs. Cabo Verde is the perfect match to kick things off on day one. Place a minimum $1 wager on any market tied to the Group H opener at odds of -500 or longer, and if the bet loses, Fanatics returns your stake as FanCash, up to $100. You can repeat this process each day for your first 10 days, building toward a total of up to $1,000 in FanCash.

To put it in practical terms: if you wager $100 on Spain to win and La Roja comes through with a dominant performance, you keep your winnings as normal. If Cabo Verde pulls off a stunning upset and your bet loses, Fanatics credits up to $100 back to your account in FanCash. Either way, day one of the promotion gives you a strong starting point heading into the rest of the 10-day window.

This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY. Before signing up, review the key terms and conditions below:

This Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is available to new users only who do not already have an account.

No Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is required to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Wager at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer.

If the bet loses, you receive your stake back in FanCash, up to $100 per day.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and expires seven days after it is issued.

The offer is available for each of your first 10 days using the sportsbook.

The overall promotion expires on Aug. 23, 2026.

Compared to other sportsbook promos available right now, this offer stands out for its flexibility and multi-day structure. Rather than a single one-time bonus, Fanatics gives new users a full 10-day runway to build up FanCash across a variety of markets and events.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo for Spain vs. Cabo Verde

Getting started with the Fanatics Sportsbook offer is straightforward. Follow these steps to activate your day-one bonus in time for Spain vs. Cabo Verde:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app and explore the platform, including banking options and customer support features available directly within the app. Register for a new account by providing the required personal information, including a government-issued ID for verification. The process takes only a few minutes to complete. The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is automatically applied during registration, so no manual entry is needed. Simply complete the sign-up process to activate the offer. Select a preferred banking method and make the minimum $10 deposit required to qualify for the bonus. Place a wager of at least $1 on any Spain vs. Cabo Verde market at odds of -500 or longer. If the bet loses, up to $100 in FanCash is credited to your account for day one of the promotion. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal. Verify your identity in advance and use any FanCash before it expires after seven days.

For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook offers for existing users around Spain vs. Cabo Verde

The welcome offer is just the beginning of what Fanatics brings to the table. Existing users can regularly find odds boosts, profit boosts, and event-specific promotions tied to major matches like Spain vs. Cabo Verde throughout the tournament. Fanatics updates its bonus offerings frequently, so it pays to check the "Promos" tab in the app before placing any wager. Staying on top of those deals can add meaningful value to your betting experience well beyond the initial sign-up period.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.