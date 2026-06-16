Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code for Argentina vs Algeria: Claim Up to $100 in FanCash on Day One

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS is available as of Tuesday, June 16, giving new users a chance to earn up to $1,000 in FanCash over their first ten days. Use Argentina vs Algeria as your day-one target and get up to $100 back in FanCash if your first bet loses.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Argentina vs Algeria

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users a straightforward way to get started. Place a wager of at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer, and if that bet loses, Fanatics returns your stake as FanCash, up to $100 on day one. Argentina vs Algeria is a natural fit for your opening bet, whether you back the Albiceleste to win, target the over on total goals, or look for value on Algeria to keep it close.

To put it in concrete terms: if you place $50 on Argentina to win and the result does not go your way, Fanatics credits your account with $50 in FanCash. If your bet wins, you collect your winnings as normal and still have nine more days to repeat the process. That gives you a full ten-day window to build up to $1,000 in total FanCash across all sportsbook promos available through the platform.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind before claiming:

Available to new users only in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Wager at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer.

FanCash is awarded on losing bets only, up to $100 per day.

FanCash carries a 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawal.

Bonus FanCash expires seven days after it is issued.

The overall offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo is one of the more flexible welcome offers available right now. Because the day-one reward is tied to any qualifying market, you have plenty of options when betting on Argentina vs Algeria, from a straightforward match result to a player prop or goal-scorer market.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Argentina vs Algeria

Signing up and placing your first bet on Argentina vs Algeria takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to activate your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play and open it on your device. Tap the registration button and enter your personal information, including a government-issued ID, to verify your account. Enter promo code SIBONUS when prompted during the sign-up process to activate the welcome offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred banking method to fund your account. Navigate to the Argentina vs Algeria match, select a qualifying market at odds of -500 or longer, and place a wager of at least $1. If your bet loses, up to $100 in FanCash will be credited to your account. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal, and use your FanCash before it expires after seven days.

For a deeper look at the platform before you get started, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook offers to explore beyond day one

Fanatics does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer runs its course. The platform regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit enhancements, and loyalty-based promotions for existing customers throughout major tournaments and sporting events. You can browse everything currently available by tapping the Promos tab directly within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. With a full group stage and knockout rounds still ahead, there will be no shortage of opportunities to take advantage of what Fanatics has to offer.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.