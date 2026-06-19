Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code for Brazil vs. Haiti: Claim Up to $100 in FanCash on Day One

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS to claim up to $100 in FanCash on your first day. This June 19 welcome offer lets new users back Brazil vs. Haiti in Group C action. A 10-day structure means today is just the start of a welcome bonus worth up to $1,000 total.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Brazil vs. Haiti

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is built around a simple daily structure. Place a wager of at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer, and if that bet loses, you get your stake back in FanCash, up to $100. Brazil vs. Haiti is a natural starting point for day one of the offer.

Say you wager $100 on Brazil to win the match outright. If Brazil falls short or the bet does not cash, Fanatics returns your $100 stake as FanCash. If your bet wins, you keep the winnings and still have nine more days to continue collecting FanCash through the same process. Either way, day one gives you a strong reason to engage with the Brazil vs. Haiti matchup.

You can explore other sportsbook promos to compare options, but the Fanatics structure is among the most straightforward available for new users. Below are the key terms to keep in mind:

Available to new users only in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

Use promo code SIBONUS at registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Wager at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer.

If your bet loses, you receive your stake back as FanCash, up to $100 per day.

FanCash carries a 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawal.

Bonus FanCash expires seven days after it is issued.

The overall offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo rewards you across your first 10 days, making the Brazil vs. Haiti Group C match the ideal moment to get started. The Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus gives new bettors a low-barrier entry point with real value attached to every qualifying wager.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook offer for Brazil vs. Haiti

Signing up and placing your first bet on Brazil vs. Haiti takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to activate the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS and get your day-one offer in place before kickoff.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play to get started on your device. Open the app and begin the registration process by entering your personal information, including a government-issued ID for account verification. Enter promo code SIBONUS when prompted during sign-up to activate the welcome offer. Select a banking method and deposit a minimum of $10 to fund your new account. Navigate to the Brazil vs. Haiti Group C match and place a wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. If your bet loses, up to $100 in FanCash will be credited to your account. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal.

For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook review .

Existing user offers for Brazil vs. Haiti and beyond

Fanatics Sportsbook does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer runs its course. The platform regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and event-specific promotions that keep things interesting well beyond the sign-up period. Current users can browse everything available by tapping the Promos section directly within the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

With a busy international soccer schedule ahead, there will be no shortage of opportunities to take advantage of ongoing offers. Checking the app before each matchday is the best way to stay on top of what is available.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.