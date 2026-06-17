Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code for England vs. Croatia: Claim Up to $100 in FanCash on Day One

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS is available as of Wednesday, June 17, unlocking up to $100 in FanCash on your first day. Use it to bet on England vs. Croatia in Group L and get your stake back in FanCash if your wager loses.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for England vs. Croatia

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is structured as a 10-day welcome offer, giving new users the chance to earn up to $1,000 in FanCash total. England vs. Croatia is the perfect starting point for day one, where you can wager at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer and receive your stake back in FanCash if the bet loses, up to $100. Think of it as a safety net on your opening bet.

Say you back England to win at +120 and the match ends in a Croatia victory. Your stake comes back to you as FanCash, up to $100. On the other hand, if England pulls through with a 2-1 result as predicted, you keep your winnings and still have nine more days to continue building your FanCash balance. Either way, day one gives you a strong foundation.

Here is a quick look at the key terms and conditions for this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo:

Available to new users only who register with promo code SIBONUS.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the offer.

Place a minimum $1 wager at odds of -500 or longer to qualify each day.

FanCash is awarded on losing bets only, up to $100 per day.

Bonus FanCash is non-withdrawable and expires after seven days.

A 1x playthrough requirement must be completed before withdrawing.

The offer is valid through Aug. 23, 2026.

Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

This Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus stands out among available sportsbook promos because it rewards you across 10 consecutive days rather than a single bet. Starting with England vs. Croatia gives you a high-profile match to kick things off with real stakes and real value on the line.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook offer for England vs. Croatia

Getting started with the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is straightforward. Follow these steps to activate your offer and place your first bet on England vs. Croatia:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play to get familiar with the platform and its available features. Open the app and begin the registration process by providing the required personal information, including a government-issued ID for account verification. Enter promo code SIBONUS when prompted during sign-up to activate the welcome offer. Select a preferred banking method and make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify for the promotion. Navigate to the England vs. Croatia match, select your preferred market at odds of -500 or longer, and place a wager of at least $1. If your day-one bet loses, up to $100 in FanCash will be credited to your account. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement and use your bonus before it expires in seven days.

For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook review .

Existing user offers at Fanatics Sportsbook

Fanatics Sportsbook does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer runs its course. The platform regularly rolls out bonuses, odds boosts, and promotional offers for existing customers throughout the sports calendar. To stay current on what is available, check the Promos section directly within the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where new deals are updated frequently.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.