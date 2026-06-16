Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code for France vs. Senegal: Claim Up to $100 in FanCash on Day 1

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS unlocks up to $100 in FanCash on Day 1 when you bet on France vs. Senegal in Group I. This welcome offer is available starting Tuesday, June 16. New users can get their stake back in FanCash if their first wager loses.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for France vs. Senegal

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users up to $100 in FanCash on each of their first 10 days, totaling up to $1,000 in bonuses overall. For Day 1, you can place a wager on France vs. Senegal and get your stake back in FanCash if the bet loses. It is one of the more straightforward sportsbook promos available for this match.

Here is how the Day 1 win/loss scenario plays out for France vs. Senegal. If you wager $100 on France to win and Les Bleus deliver on the prediction of a 2-1 result, you keep your winnings as normal. If Senegal pulls off the upset and your bet loses, Fanatics returns up to $100 in FanCash to your account.

The key terms and conditions to keep in mind include:

Available to new users only in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

Use promo code SIBONUS at registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

Place a minimum $1 wager on any market at odds of -500 or longer.

If your bet loses, you receive your stake back as FanCash, up to $100 on Day 1.

FanCash carries a 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawal.

Bonus FanCash expires seven days after it is issued.

The overall welcome offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo is structured so that you can repeat the process each day for your first 10 days, earning up to $1,000 in total FanCash. Day 1 tied to France vs. Senegal is the ideal starting point, given the high-profile nature of the match and the variety of betting markets available.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for France vs. Senegal

Claiming this offer before France and Senegal kick off is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started on Day 1:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app and explore the platform, including banking options and customer service features available directly within the app. Register for a new account by providing the required personal information, including a government-issued ID for verification. The process takes only a few minutes to complete. Enter Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the Day 1 welcome offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred banking method to qualify for the bonus. Place a wager of at least $1 on any France vs. Senegal market at odds of -500 or longer. If the bet loses, you receive up to $100 in FanCash for Day 1. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement on any FanCash received before requesting a withdrawal. Verify your identity in advance and use your FanCash before it expires after seven days.

For a full breakdown of the platform's features and betting markets, read our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Existing user offers for France vs. Senegal on Fanatics Sportsbook

Fanatics Sportsbook consistently rewards its existing users with bonuses, odds boosts, and promotional offers throughout the tournament. These deals are updated regularly and can vary based on upcoming fixtures and betting activity. Check the Promos section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app to see what is currently available for France vs. Senegal and beyond.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.