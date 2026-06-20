The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS unlocks up to $100 in FanCash for new users betting on Germany vs. Ivory Coast Group E. This welcome offer is available as of June 20, giving new bettors a great opportunity to get in on one of the tournament's most anticipated group-stage matchups.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Germany vs. Ivory Coast

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is straightforward and rewarding for new users. Place a wager of at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer, and if your bet loses, you receive your stake back in FanCash, up to $100. Germany vs. Ivory Coast is a perfect first bet, with plenty of markets available including match winner, total goals, and first goalscorer.

Here is how the offer plays out using this match as an example. If you place $100 on Germany to win and the Elephants pull off an upset, Fanatics returns your $100 stake as FanCash. If Germany wins as expected, you keep your winnings and can continue using the offer on each of your first 10 days with the platform, building toward up to $1,000 in total FanCash.

Check out the key terms and conditions before claiming this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo:

Available to new users only who do not already hold a Fanatics Sportsbook account.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Wager at least $1 on any market at minimum -500 odds.

FanCash is awarded on losing bets only, up to $100 per day for your first 10 days.

FanCash carries a 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawal is permitted.

Bonus FanCash expires seven days after it is issued.

The offer is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

This offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

This Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is one of the more flexible offers among current sportsbook promos , giving new users a full 10 days to maximize their welcome package rather than requiring everything on a single bet.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for Germany vs. Ivory Coast

Signing up and placing your first bet on Germany vs. Ivory Coast takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to activate the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus before kickoff:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app on your mobile device to get started and explore available features, banking options, and customer support tools. Open the app and begin the registration process by entering your personal information, including a government-issued ID for account verification. Enter promo code SIBONUS when prompted during sign-up to ensure the welcome offer is applied to your new account. Select a preferred payment method and deposit a minimum of $10 to meet the qualification requirement for the bonus. Navigate to the Germany vs. Ivory Coast Group E match and place a wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer on any available market. If your first bet loses, up to $100 in FanCash will be credited to your account. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal, and use your FanCash before it expires after seven days.

For a full breakdown of the platform's features and betting markets, read our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook offers for Germany vs. Ivory Coast and beyond

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly rewards its existing users with bonuses, odds boosts, and promotional offers across a wide range of sports and events. These deals are updated frequently and can be found by tapping the "Promos" tab directly within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Whether you are betting on international soccer, domestic leagues, or other major sporting events, it is worth checking back often to see what is available.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.