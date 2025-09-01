Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code for TCU at North Carolina: Up to $100 in FanCash if Your Football Bet Loses
Saturday night features a compelling non-conference matchup as TCU travels to Chapel Hill to face North Carolina in Bill Belichick's debut as the head coach of UNC. If you’re planning to wager on the action, Fanatics Sportsbook has a standout offer for new users: get up to $100 in FanCash back if your bet doesn’t hit. It’s one of the more flexible and rewarding sportsbook promos available for college football fans this weekend.
Get up to $100 back in FanCash with Fanatics Sportsbook - CLAIM NOW
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Notre Dame at Miami
Claiming this Fanatics Sportsbook promo is easy. Just create an account, make a deposit, and place a qualifying football bet. If it doesn’t win, you’ll earn up to $100 back in FanCash. Here's a quick breakdown of the key terms:
- The offer is available to new users only, aged 21 and above in eligible states (excluding New York).
- You must place a minimum $1 wager on any football bet with +300 odds or longer.
- If your bet loses, you’ll be refunded in FanCash equal to your stake, up to $100 per game day.
- FanCash will be valid until Oct. 31, 2025.
Additional offers:
- Bet $10, get $50 in FanCash (All states except MI, NJ, NY, PA, WV): Simply deposit and bet $10, and you’ll instantly receive $50 in FanCash, whether your initial wager wins or loses.
- Up to $1,000 in FanCash over 10 days (All states except MI, NJ, NY, PA, WV): For 10 days, make a bet each day and earn $100 in FanCash if your bet misses for that day. If you do not bet for a day, you are ineligible to claim that day’s $100.
- Up to $25 in FanCash or a 100% profit boost token for five days (NY only): For New York residents only, you can earn $25 back in FanCash if your football bet loses, eligible to play on every gameday.
To unlock the FanCash, your bet must lose, so if you want to take a big swing, now is the time. If it hits, you walk away a winner; if not, you still get up to $100 in FanCash.
Get up to $100 back in FanCash with Fanatics Sportsbook - CLAIM NOW
Disclaimer: New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
More Fanatics Sportsbook offers for all users
Already registered? Don’t miss out on the latest ways to boost your bets. Head over to the Fanatics Sportsbook promotions page to explore current offers, odds boosts, and other perks available to existing users.
How to claim up to $100 in FanCash from Fanatics Sportsbook
To get started with this Fanatics promo, just follow these four steps:
- Register: Click any link on this page to begin making your Fanatics Sportsbook account. Be prepared to verify your identity.
- Make a deposit: To unlock the offer, make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method.
- Place a bet: Place a $1 or more bet on any football market with odds of +300 or longer — including TCU at North Carolina, or another eligible matchup.
- Use your bonus: If your bet doesn’t win, you’ll be refunded in FanCash equal to your stake, up to $100. You’ll have until Oct. 31, 2025, to use this FanCash.
Read our full Fanatics Sportsbook review to learn more about this top college football betting site.
Compare online betting promos
There are plenty of ways to get in on the action for Week 1 of the college football season, including this matchup between North Carolina and TCU. Be sure to check out the additional sportsbook offers listed below to maximize your betting experience this weekend.
Fanatics Sportsbook
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$100 in FanCash
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$10
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$1
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
Before Oct. 31, 2025
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.