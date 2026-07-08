Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS: Bet on Argentina vs. Egypt and Earn Up to $100 in FanCash

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS is available as of July 7, giving new users a chance to earn up to $1,000 in FanCash across their first 10 days. Bet on Argentina vs. Egypt in the Round of 16 to kick things off on day one.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Argentina vs. Egypt

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is structured as a 10-day welcome offer, and Argentina vs. Egypt is the perfect match to start with on day one. Place a wager of at least $1 on any market tied to the match at odds of -500 or longer, and if your bet loses, you get your stake back in FanCash, up to $100. You can repeat this process each day for your first 10 days, building toward a total of up to $1,000 in FanCash.

Say you back Argentina to win at -200 and Lionel Scaloni's side gets caught in a tight match that Egypt wins on the counter. Your losing bet would return up to $100 in FanCash, giving you a cushion to keep going. On the other hand, if Lionel Messi opens the scoring early and Argentina controls the match to a comfortable win, your bet cashes and you still have nine more days of the offer ahead of you.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind before claiming:

Only available to new Fanatics Sportsbook users who do not already have an account.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Wager at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer.

FanCash is awarded on losing bets only, up to $100 per day for 10 consecutive days.

FanCash bonuses are non-withdrawable and expire after seven days.

A 1x playthrough requirement must be completed before withdrawing.

The offer is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

This offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

Compared to other sportsbook promos on the market, the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo stands out for its multi-day structure, which rewards consistent engagement rather than a single opening bet. The Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus gives new users a full 10 days to build momentum, making it one of the more flexible welcome offers available right now.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for Argentina vs. Egypt

Signing up and placing your first bet on Argentina vs. Egypt takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to activate your offer before kickoff.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app and explore the platform, including banking options and customer service features available directly within the app. Register by providing the required personal information for account verification, including a government-issued ID. The process only takes a few minutes to complete. Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred banking method to qualify for the offer. Navigate to the Argentina vs. Egypt match and place a wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. If your bet loses, up to $100 in FanCash is credited to your account for day one of the offer. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement on any FanCash received before requesting a withdrawal. Verify your identity in advance and use your FanCash before it expires after seven days.

For a full breakdown of the platform's features and markets, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook offers to explore beyond Argentina vs. Egypt

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly rolls out bonuses and odds boosts for existing users across a wide range of sports and markets. These promotions refresh frequently and cover everything from major international soccer matches to domestic leagues and other top sporting events. Head to the Promos section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app to see what is currently available and make the most of your account beyond the welcome offer.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.