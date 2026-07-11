Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS: Bet on Argentina vs. Switzerland and Get Up to $100 in FanCash

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS is available as of Saturday, July 11, giving new users a chance to earn up to $1,000 in FanCash across their first 10 days. Kick things off by betting on Argentina vs. Switzerland in today's quarterfinal showdown.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Argentina vs. Switzerland

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is structured as a 10-day welcome offer, and Argentina vs. Switzerland is the perfect match to use as your day-one bet. Each day, place a wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer, and if that bet loses, you receive your stake back in FanCash, up to $100 per day.

Here is how the day-one scenario plays out using this quarterfinal as your first bet. If you back Argentina to win and the match ends in a Switzerland upset or a penalty shootout exit, Fanatics returns your stake as FanCash, up to $100. If Argentina wins and your bet cashes, you keep the winnings and still have nine more days to continue earning FanCash through the welcome offer.

This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo is available to new customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY. Review the key terms and conditions below before signing up:

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Wager at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer.

If your bet loses, you receive your stake back as FanCash, up to $100.

The offer repeats each day for your first 10 days, for up to $1,000 in total FanCash.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and expires after seven days.

The overall offer expires on Aug. 23, 2026.

Switzerland's ability to grind matches into uncomfortable territory makes this quarterfinal a genuinely tricky betting proposition, which is exactly why having a safety net on your first wager adds real value. Be sure to browse other sportsbook promos to see how Fanatics stacks up against the competition before you decide where to place your bets.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Argentina vs. Switzerland

Claiming the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before kickoff:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play and open it on your device. Tap "Register" and enter your personal details, including a government-issued ID, to complete account verification. Enter promo code SIBONUS when prompted during the registration process to activate the welcome offer. Select a banking method and deposit a minimum of $10 to fund your new account. Navigate to the Argentina vs. Switzerland market and place a wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer to begin day one of the offer. If your bet loses, your stake is returned as FanCash, up to $100, which carries a 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawal is available.

For a deeper look at the platform before you sign up, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Existing user offers for Argentina vs. Switzerland at Fanatics Sportsbook

Fanatics Sportsbook does not limit its generosity to new customers. Existing users can regularly find odds boosts, profit boosts, and other tailored promotions tied to major matches and tournaments throughout the year. The best place to find what is currently available is the "Promos" tab within the Fanatics Sportsbook app, which is updated frequently to reflect upcoming events. Check back often so you never miss a bonus that could add value to your Argentina vs. Switzerland bets or any other action on your card.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.