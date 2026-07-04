Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS: Bet on Canada vs. Morocco and Get Up to $100 in FanCash

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS is available as of July 5 and gives new users up to $1,000 in FanCash over their first 10 days. Start with Canada vs. Morocco in the Round of 16 on day one. Sign up, deposit, and place your first bet to get started.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Canada vs. Morocco

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users up to $100 in FanCash on their first day. Place a wager of at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer, and if the bet loses, Fanatics returns your stake as FanCash up to $100. Canada vs. Morocco is the perfect spot to kick off day one of this welcome offer.

Say you back Canada to win at +200. If Jonathan David or Alphonso Davies helps Canada pull off the upset and your bet wins, you keep the winnings. If Morocco's experience and structure prove too much and your bet loses, Fanatics sends up to $100 back in FanCash so you can keep going through day two and beyond.

Here is a quick look at the key terms and conditions for this sportsbook promos offer:

Available to new Fanatics Sportsbook users only.

Use promo code SIBONUS at registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

Wager at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer.

FanCash is awarded on losing bets, up to $100 per day for 10 consecutive days.

FanCash bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

A 1x playthrough requirement applies before withdrawals can be requested.

The offer is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo expires Aug. 23, 2026.

The Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is one of the more flexible welcome offers available right now. Because the 10-day structure lets you spread your bets across different markets and events, you have plenty of room to build on your Canada vs. Morocco day-one wager throughout the rest of the tournament.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for Canada vs. Morocco

Claiming this offer is straightforward. Follow these steps to get your account set up and your first bet placed on Canada vs. Morocco:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play to get familiar with the platform, available markets, and banking options. Open the app and register by providing the required personal information for account verification, including a government-issued ID. The process takes only a few minutes to complete. Enter Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the welcome offer. Select a preferred banking method and make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify for the bonus. Navigate to the Canada vs. Morocco market and place a wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. If the bet loses, you receive up to $100 in FanCash to use on day two. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal, and use any FanCash bonus bets before they expire after seven days.

For a full breakdown of the platform, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook offers to watch beyond Canada vs. Morocco

Fanatics Sportsbook does not stop at the welcome offer. Existing users regularly receive odds boosts, profit boosts, and other promotions tied to major sporting events throughout the year. The best place to find what is currently available is the Promos tab inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app, which is updated frequently. With the 2026 World Cup in full swing, there should be no shortage of offers to take advantage of as the tournament moves into the quarterfinals and beyond.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.