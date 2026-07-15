Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS: Bet on England vs. Argentina and Earn Up to $100 in FanCash

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS is live as of July 15, unlocking up to $1,000 in FanCash for new users. Bet on England vs. Argentina and get your first-day stake back in FanCash, up to $100, if your wager loses.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for England vs. Argentina

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users a straightforward path to earning FanCash during their first ten days on the platform. Each day, place a qualifying wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer, and if that bet loses, Fanatics returns your stake as FanCash, up to $100 per day. England vs. Argentina is the perfect match to kick off day one.

Say you back England to win at +150 and Harry Kane delivers the decisive goal. Your bet wins and you collect your payout as normal. If Argentina holds on and your wager loses, Fanatics credits your account with up to $100 in FanCash to use on your next bet. Either way, you are in action for one of football's greatest rivalries.

You can explore other sportsbook promos across the industry, but the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo stands out for its ten-day structure, which gives you repeated opportunities to earn FanCash well beyond this semi-final. The cumulative potential reaches up to $1,000 across all ten days, making this one of the more generous welcome offers available right now.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind before claiming:

Available to new Fanatics Sportsbook users only in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Place a wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer each day.

FanCash is awarded on losing bets only, up to $100 per day for ten consecutive days.

FanCash carries a 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawal is available.

Bonus FanCash expires seven days after it is credited to your account.

The offer expires on Aug. 23, 2026.

The Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is one of the more flexible welcome offers in the market, and with England vs. Argentina on the schedule, there is no better time to get started.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook offer for England vs. Argentina

Signing up and placing your first bet on England vs. Argentina takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to activate the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS and get your day-one offer in place before kickoff.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play and open it on your device. Tap to register a new account and provide the required personal information, including a government-issued ID for verification. Enter promo code SIBONUS when prompted during the registration process to activate the welcome offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method to fund your account. Navigate to the England vs. Argentina semi-final and place a wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer to qualify for day one of the offer. If your bet loses, Fanatics will credit up to $100 in FanCash to your account. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal.

For a full breakdown of the platform's features and betting markets, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook review .

Existing user offers for England vs. Argentina at Fanatics Sportsbook

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly rewards its existing users with odds boosts, profit enhancements, and targeted promotions tied to major sporting events. With a semi-final of this magnitude on the schedule, there is a strong chance of event-specific offers appearing in the app. Check the Promos tab inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app before placing any bets to see what is currently available for England vs. Argentina.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.