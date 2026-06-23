Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS: Bet on England vs Ghana and Earn Up to $100 in FanCash

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS is available as of Tuesday, June 23, giving new users a chance to earn up to $1,000 in FanCash over their first ten days. Kick things off by betting on England vs Ghana in Group L action. Sign up today and put your first day's wager to work on this high-stakes clash.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for England vs Ghana

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is structured as a 10-day match offer, and England vs Ghana is the perfect place to start. On day one, place a wager of at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer, and if your bet loses, you receive your stake back in FanCash up to $100. If you back England to win and the Three Lions deliver, you keep your winnings outright. If Ghana pulls off the upset and your England bet falls short, Fanatics returns your stake as FanCash.

This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo is available to new customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY. The key terms and conditions to keep in mind include:

New users only — no existing Fanatics Sportsbook accounts.

Promo code SIBONUS must be entered during registration.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the offer.

Wager at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports market.

FanCash is awarded on losing bets only, up to $100 per day.

FanCash carries a 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawal.

Bonus FanCash expires seven days after it is issued.

The overall welcome offer expires on Aug. 23, 2026.

Comparing this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus to other sportsbook promos on the market, it stands out for its multi-day structure and straightforward terms. Be sure to explore other sportsbook promos to see how it stacks up against the competition.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook offer for England vs Ghana

Claiming this offer is a quick and simple process. Follow these steps to get started in time for England vs Ghana:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play to get familiar with the platform, banking options, and available markets. Open the app and begin the registration process by providing your personal information, including a government-issued ID for account verification. Enter promo code SIBONUS when prompted during sign-up to activate the welcome offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method to qualify for the bonus. Navigate to the England vs Ghana match and place a wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer on any available market. If your day-one bet loses, Fanatics will credit up to $100 in FanCash to your account. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal, and use your FanCash before it expires after seven days.

For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook review .

Existing user offers to explore on Fanatics Sportsbook

Fanatics Sportsbook doesn't reserve all the value for new customers. The platform regularly rolls out bonuses, odds boosts, and promotional offers for existing users throughout the sports calendar. You can browse everything currently available by heading to the Promos section directly within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. It's worth checking back frequently, as new offers are added on a regular basis to keep things fresh for active bettors.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.