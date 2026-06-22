Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS: Bet on France vs Iraq, Get Up to $100 in FanCash on Day 1

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS is available as of June 22, unlocking a welcome offer worth up to $1,000 in FanCash over your first 10 days. Use it to place your first bet on France vs Iraq and get up to $100 in FanCash back on day one if your wager does not win.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for France vs Iraq

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users a straightforward way to get started. Wager at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer, and if that bet loses, you receive your stake back in FanCash, up to $100. France vs Iraq is a perfect opportunity to put that first day to work.

To illustrate how it plays out: say you place $50 on France to win at -200. If France pulls through with a dominant performance and your bet wins, you keep the winnings as usual. If Iraq pulls off the upset and your bet loses, Fanatics returns your $50 stake as FanCash, up to the $100 daily cap.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind before claiming:

Available to new Fanatics Sportsbook users only who do not already have an account.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Place a wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports market.

If your bet loses, you receive your stake back as FanCash, up to $100 per day.

The offer is available each of your first 10 days, for up to $1,000 in total FanCash.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and expires after seven days.

A 1x playthrough requirement must be completed before requesting a withdrawal.

The offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo stands out among available sportsbook promos for its simplicity and repeatable structure. You are not locked into a single outcome to benefit from the welcome offer, which makes it one of the more flexible options on the market right now.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for France vs Iraq

Claiming your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get set up before France and Iraq kick off:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play to get familiar with the platform, banking options, and available markets. Open the app and begin the registration process by providing the required personal information, including a government-issued ID for account verification. Enter promo code SIBONUS when prompted during sign-up to activate the welcome offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method to qualify for the bonus. Place your first wager of at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer, such as a France vs Iraq match result or player prop. If the bet loses, up to $100 in FanCash is credited to your account. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement on any FanCash received before submitting a withdrawal request. Verify your identity in advance to avoid delays in processing.

For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook offers to explore beyond France vs Iraq

Fanatics Sportsbook does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer runs its course. Existing users can find ongoing bonuses, odds boosts, and promotional offers by visiting the Promos section directly within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. The platform regularly refreshes its promotions to align with major sporting events and betting markets. It is worth checking back often so you never miss an opportunity to add value to your bets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.