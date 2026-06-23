Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS: Bet on Portugal vs. Uzbekistan and Get Up to $100 in FanCash

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS is available as of Tuesday, June 23, giving new users a chance to earn up to $1,000 in FanCash across their first 10 days. Kick things off by betting on Portugal vs. Uzbekistan in Group K and earn up to $100 in FanCash on day one.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Portugal vs. Uzbekistan

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users a straightforward way to get started. Place a wager of at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer, and if the bet loses, you get your stake back in FanCash, up to $100. Portugal vs. Uzbekistan is a perfect first target, with plenty of markets available across the match.

Say you back Portugal to win at -300 odds. If Portugal holds on for the victory, you pocket the winnings as normal. If the result goes sideways and your bet loses, Fanatics returns your stake as FanCash, up to $100. You can repeat this process each day for your first 10 days, making this one of the more flexible sportsbook promos available to new bettors right now.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind before claiming:

Only available to new Fanatics Sportsbook users who do not already have an account.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Wager at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer.

If your bet loses, you receive your stake back as FanCash, up to $100 per day.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and expires after seven days.

A 1x playthrough requirement must be completed before requesting a withdrawal.

The offer is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

The offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo is built for bettors who want to ease into a new platform without overcommitting on day one. Portugal vs. Uzbekistan offers a wide range of betting markets, from match result to goal scorers, giving you plenty of options to get your first wager in.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Portugal vs. Uzbekistan

Claiming the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before Portugal and Uzbekistan kick off:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app to explore the platform, available banking options, and customer service features before registering. Open the app and begin the registration process by providing the required personal information, including a government-issued ID for account verification. Enter promo code SIBONUS when prompted during sign-up to activate the welcome offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method to qualify for the bonus. Navigate to the Portugal vs. Uzbekistan Group K match and place a wager of at least $1 on any available market at odds of -500 or longer. If your bet loses, up to $100 in FanCash will be credited to your account. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement and use your FanCash before it expires after seven days.

For a full breakdown of the platform's features and offer history, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook review .

Existing user offers for Portugal vs. Uzbekistan on Fanatics Sportsbook

Fanatics Sportsbook consistently rewards its existing users with a rotating slate of bonuses, odds boosts, and promotional offers throughout the week. Current users can find the latest deals by visiting the "Promos" tab directly within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. With a major international tournament underway, there are likely several soccer-specific offers worth checking out before Portugal and Uzbekistan take the field.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.