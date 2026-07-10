Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS: Bet on Spain vs. Belgium and Get Up to $100 in FanCash

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS is available now through July 10, giving new users a chance to earn up to $1,000 in FanCash across their first 10 days. Use Spain vs. Belgium as your day-one bet and get up to $100 in FanCash if your first wager loses.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Spain vs. Belgium

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users up to $100 in FanCash on each of their first 10 days. Spain vs. Belgium is the perfect opportunity to kick things off on day one. Place at least $1 on any market tied to the match at odds of -500 or longer, and if the bet loses, you get your stake back in FanCash, up to $100.

Say you wager $50 on Spain to win and the match ends in a Belgium upset. Fanatics returns your $50 as FanCash, keeping you in the game for the next nine days. If your bet on Spain wins, you keep the winnings as normal and still have nine more days to claim additional FanCash through this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind before claiming this offer:

Available to new Fanatics Sportsbook users only.

Use promo code SIBONUS at registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

Wager at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer.

FanCash is awarded on losing bets only, up to $100 per day.

FanCash carries a 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawal.

Bonus FanCash expires seven days after it is issued.

The offer is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

This Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus expires Aug. 23, 2026.

This offer stacks up well against other sportsbook promos available right now. The 10-day structure gives new users a consistent runway to build FanCash across multiple events, not just one.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for Spain vs. Belgium

Signing up and placing your first bet on Spain vs. Belgium takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to activate the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus before the match kicks off.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play to get started. Open the app and tap "Register" to begin creating your new account. Enter promo code SIBONUS when prompted during the registration process to activate the welcome offer. Verify your identity by submitting the required personal information, including a government-issued ID. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred banking method. Navigate to the Spain vs. Belgium market and place a wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer for your day-one bet. If your bet loses, up to $100 in FanCash will be credited to your account to use on future wagers.

For a full breakdown of the platform, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook offers to explore beyond Spain vs. Belgium

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly rolls out bonuses and odds boosts for existing users across a wide range of sports and markets. These promotions refresh frequently and can add real value to your betting experience well beyond the welcome offer. Head to the "Promos" tab inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app to see what is currently available and take advantage of any offers that match your betting interests.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.