Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS: Bet on Spain vs. France and Earn Up to $100 in FanCash on Day One

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users a chance to earn FanCash each day for their first 10 days on the platform. Spain vs. France is the perfect opportunity to start day one and put up to $100 in FanCash within reach. Among the best sportsbook promos available right now, this one stands out for its simplicity and repeated value.

Here is how it works: place a wager of at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer. If your bet loses, Fanatics returns your stake as FanCash, up to $100 per day. Say you bet $50 on France to win the semifinal and Kylian Mbappe and company fall short — you get that $50 back in FanCash. If your Spain bet cashes and Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams lead an upset, you keep the winnings and still have nine more days to claim additional FanCash.

Key terms and conditions to keep in mind before claiming the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo:

Available only to new Fanatics Sportsbook users in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

Wager at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer.

FanCash is awarded on losing bets only, up to $100 per day for 10 consecutive days.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and expires after seven days.

A 1x playthrough requirement must be met before withdrawing.

The offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

The Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is straightforward and repeatable, making it one of the more rewarding welcome offers available for new users heading into a high-stakes semifinal like this one.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for Spain vs. France

Signing up and placing your first bet on Spain vs. France takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to activate the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS and get started on day one.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play to get familiar with the platform and its available features. Open the app and begin the registration process by entering your personal information, including a government-issued ID for account verification. Enter promo code SIBONUS when prompted during sign-up to activate the welcome offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred banking method to qualify for the promotion. Navigate to the Spain vs. France semifinal market and place a wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer to begin day one of the offer. If your bet loses, up to $100 in FanCash will be credited to your account. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal, and use your FanCash before it expires after seven days.

For a full breakdown of the platform, visit our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook offers to explore beyond Spain vs. France

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly rewards its existing users with bonuses, odds boosts, and other promotions throughout the sports calendar. The platform keeps things fresh with new offers tied to major events, so there is usually something worth checking out regardless of the sport or league. Head to the Promos section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app to browse whatever is currently available and make the most of your account beyond the welcome offer.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.