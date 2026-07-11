Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS: Bet on UFC 329 and Earn Up to $100 in FanCash

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS is available now through July 11, giving new users a chance to earn up to $1,000 in FanCash across their first 10 days. Start with UFC 329 on day one and put up to $100 in FanCash on the line as McGregor and Holloway headline one of the biggest MMA cards of the summer.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for UFC 329

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is structured as a 10-day welcome offer, and UFC 329 is the perfect event to kick things off on day one. Each day, place a wager of at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer, and if that bet loses, you get your stake back in FanCash, up to $100 per day. This is one of the more flexible sportsbook promos available right now, since it applies to any market rather than locking you into a specific bet type.

For UFC 329, that means you could wager $100 on Conor McGregor to win the main event. If McGregor pulls off the victory, you keep your winnings as normal. If Holloway gets the better of him, Fanatics returns your $100 stake as FanCash, giving you another shot the next day. The same logic applies whether you are betting the co-main event between Benoît Saint Denis and Paddy Pimblett or any other fight on the card.

Here is a quick look at the key terms for this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo:

Available to new users only in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Place a minimum $1 wager at odds of -500 or longer on any market.

If your bet loses, you receive your stake back as FanCash, up to $100 on day one.

FanCash carries a 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawal is available.

Bonus FanCash expires seven days after it is issued.

The overall welcome offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

The Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus rewards you across 10 consecutive days, meaning UFC 329 is just the starting point. Repeat the process each day for up to $1,000 in total FanCash over the full promotional window.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for UFC 329

Signing up and placing your first bet on UFC 329 takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to activate the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS and get started:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play to get familiar with the platform, including banking options and customer support features available directly in the app. Open the app and begin the registration process by entering your personal information, including a government-issued ID for account verification. The process typically takes just a few minutes to complete. Enter promo code SIBONUS when prompted during sign-up to activate the welcome offer before completing registration. Select a preferred payment method and make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify for the bonus. Navigate to the UFC 329 markets and place a wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. If your bet on the McGregor vs. Holloway main event or any other fight on the card loses, you will receive up to $100 in FanCash for day one. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement on any FanCash received before requesting a withdrawal. Verify your identity in advance and use your FanCash before it expires after seven days.

For a full breakdown of the platform, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook review .

Existing user offers at Fanatics Sportsbook for UFC 329

Already have a Fanatics Sportsbook account? The platform regularly rolls out bonuses and odds boosts for existing users, and UFC 329 is exactly the kind of event that tends to attract those promotions. Head to the Promos section inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app to see what is currently available for the card. Checking back before the main event on fight night is always worth the extra minute.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.