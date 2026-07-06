Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS: Bet on USA vs. Belgium and Get $100 in FanCash

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS is available as of Monday, July 6, giving new users a chance to earn up to $1,000 in FanCash over their first 10 days. Start with USA vs. Belgium on day one. Place a qualifying wager and get up to $100 back in FanCash if it does not win.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for USA vs. Belgium

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is built around a 10-day structure, and USA vs. Belgium is the perfect match to kick things off on day one. Wager at least $1 on any market tied to the match at odds of -500 or longer, and if your bet loses, you get your stake back in FanCash up to $100. You can repeat this process each day for your first 10 days, making this one of the more flexible sportsbook promos available right now.

Here is how the day-one math works in practice. Say you place a $100 wager on the USA to win the match outright and Belgium pulls off the upset. Fanatics returns your $100 stake as FanCash. On the other hand, if Pulisic and company deliver and your bet wins, you keep the winnings with no FanCash needed.

Below are the key terms to keep in mind before claiming:

Available to new users only in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

Wager at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer to qualify.

FanCash is awarded on losing bets only, up to $100 per day.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and expires after seven days.

A 1x playthrough requirement must be met before withdrawing.

The offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo gives you a real safety net on day one without requiring a large stake to get started. The Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is straightforward, and the USA vs. Belgium match gives you a compelling opening market to target.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook offer for USA vs. Belgium

Signing up and placing your first bet on USA vs. Belgium takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app and explore the platform, including banking options and customer service features available directly within the app. Register by providing the required personal information for account verification, including a government-issued ID. The process takes only a few minutes to complete. Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the USA vs. Belgium market and place a wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer to qualify for day one of the offer. If your bet loses, up to $100 in FanCash will be credited to your account. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement and use your FanCash before it expires after seven days.

For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook review .

Existing user offers for USA vs. Belgium on Fanatics Sportsbook

Already have a Fanatics Sportsbook account? The platform regularly rolls out bonuses and odds boosts for existing users, and big international matches like USA vs. Belgium tend to bring out some of the better promotions. Head to the Promos section inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app to see what is currently available before kickoff. Checking back regularly is the best way to stay on top of new offers as they go live.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.