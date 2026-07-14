Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS: Bet the MLB All-Star Game for up to $100 in FanCash

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS is available as of July 14, unlocking up to $1,000 in FanCash for new users over their first 10 days. Start with the MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park and put your first day's offer to work tonight.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo works for the MLB All-Star Game

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users a matched FanCash return on losing bets, up to $100 per day, across their first 10 days on the platform. Tonight's MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park is the perfect place to start day one. Place a wager of at least $1 on any All-Star Game market at odds of -500 or longer, and if it loses, Fanatics returns your stake as FanCash, up to $100.

Say you bet $50 on the National League to win and the American League pulls it out behind Yordan Alvarez and Bobby Witt Jr. — you get that $50 back as FanCash. If your NL bet cashes with Juan Soto and Kyle Schwarber doing the damage in front of a roaring Philadelphia crowd, you keep the winnings and move on to day two with the offer still in play. Either way, your first day is covered.

This is one of the more straightforward sportsbook promos available to new users right now. The key terms to keep in mind are listed below:

Available to new Fanatics Sportsbook users only — no existing accounts qualify.

Use promo code SIBONUS at registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to unlock the bonus.

Wager at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer.

FanCash is awarded on losing bets only, up to $100 per day for 10 consecutive days.

FanCash carries a 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawal is available.

Bonus FanCash expires seven days after it is issued.

The overall offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

The Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is built for bettors who want to ease into a new platform without putting a large amount on the line from the jump. Starting with the All-Star Game gives you a high-profile, low-pressure entry point to get familiar with the app before the second half of the MLB season heats up.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for the MLB All-Star Game

Signing up and placing your first bet on tonight's All-Star Game takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app on your iOS or Android device and open it to explore the available markets and features. Tap the registration button and enter your personal details, including a government-issued ID, to complete the identity verification process. Enter promo code SIBONUS when prompted during sign-up to activate the welcome offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using any of the available banking methods on the platform. Navigate to the MLB All-Star Game market, select your preferred bet at odds of -500 or longer, and place a wager of at least $1 to start day one of the offer. If your bet loses, FanCash up to $100 will be credited to your account. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal, and use your FanCash before it expires after seven days.

For a deeper look at the platform before you sign up, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook review .

Existing user offers at Fanatics Sportsbook

Fanatics Sportsbook does not leave existing users behind once the welcome offer runs its course. The platform regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and other promotions tied to major sporting events throughout the year. Checking the Promos tab inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app is the best way to stay current on what is available, especially during busy stretches of the sports calendar like the MLB second half.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.