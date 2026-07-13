Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS: Claim Up to $100 in FanCash for the Home Run Derby

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users a straightforward way to get started. Place a wager of at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer, and if that bet loses, you get your stake back in FanCash, up to $100 on day one. The Home Run Derby is a perfect first target, with plenty of markets available around tonight's slugfest at Citizens Bank Park.

For example, say you place $50 on Kyle Schwarber to win the Derby and he gets knocked out in the first round. Fanatics returns your $50 as FanCash. If Schwarber goes all the way and wins, you keep the cash winnings as normal. Either way, your first day using the sportsbook is covered up to $100.

Here is a closer look at the key terms and conditions for this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo:

New users only — no existing Fanatics Sportsbook accounts.

Promo code SIBONUS must be entered during registration.

Minimum deposit of $10 required to activate the offer.

Minimum wager of $1 at odds of -500 or longer.

FanCash is awarded if the bet loses, up to $100 per day.

The offer repeats each day for your first 10 days, up to $1,000 total.

FanCash bonus bets expire after seven days and are non-withdrawable.

A 1x playthrough requirement must be met before withdrawing.

Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

Offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

This Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus stacks up well against other sportsbook promos on the market. The ability to earn FanCash back on a losing bet each day for 10 consecutive days gives new users a long runway to explore the platform and its features.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for the Home Run Derby

Signing up and placing your first bet on the Home Run Derby takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to activate your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus tonight.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play and open it on your device. Tap "Register" and enter your personal information, including a government-issued ID, to verify your identity. Enter promo code SIBONUS when prompted during the registration process to activate the welcome offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred banking method to qualify for the bonus. Navigate to the Home Run Derby markets and place a wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. If your bet loses, up to $100 in FanCash will be credited to your account. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal.

For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook offers for existing users

Fanatics Sportsbook does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer runs out. The platform regularly rolls out bonuses, odds boosts, and other promotions for existing customers throughout the season. Checking the "Promos" tab inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app is the best way to stay current on what is available.

With the MLB All-Star festivities in full swing and more marquee events on the horizon, there will be no shortage of opportunities to take advantage of ongoing offers. Keep an eye on that tab to make sure you never miss a boost or bonus that fits your betting style.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.