Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS for Canada vs Qatar: Claim Up to $100 in FanCash on June 18

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS is available now, and Canada vs Qatar is a great match to kick things off. New users can claim up to $100 in FanCash on day one of this welcome offer, which is available as of June 18. Place a $1 wager on any market to get started.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Canada vs Qatar

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is structured around your first ten days as a new user, with up to $100 in FanCash available each day. Canada vs Qatar makes for a natural starting point on day one, giving you a compelling Group B match to wager on right away. The full welcome offer can reach up to $1,000 in total FanCash across all ten days, but the focus here is on getting that first day started strong.

Here is how the day-one offer works in practice. Place at least $1 on any Canada vs Qatar market at odds of -500 or longer. If your bet loses, Fanatics Sportsbook returns your stake as FanCash, up to $100. For example, if you back Canada to win and Qatar pulls off the upset, you receive your stake back as FanCash. If your Canada bet wins, you keep the winnings and can explore other available sportsbook promos throughout the tournament.

Before claiming, review the key terms and conditions below:

Available to new Fanatics Sportsbook users only who do not already have an account.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Wager at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer.

FanCash is awarded on losing bets only, up to $100 per day.

FanCash bonus bets expire seven days after being issued.

A 1x playthrough requirement must be completed before withdrawing.

Offer is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

The overall welcome offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo is one of the more straightforward welcome offers available right now. The low minimum wager and broad market eligibility make it easy to participate without overcomplicating your first bet. Check out additional options across the sportsbook promos page to see how Fanatics stacks up against the competition.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Canada vs Qatar

Signing up and placing your first bet on Canada vs Qatar takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to activate the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus before the opening whistle:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play to get familiar with the platform and its available features. Register for a new account by providing the required personal information, including a government-issued ID for verification purposes. Enter promo code SIBONUS during the registration process to activate the day-one FanCash offer. Select a preferred banking method and make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify for the promotion. Navigate to the Canada vs Qatar market and place a wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. If your bet loses, up to $100 in FanCash will be credited to your account. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal, and use your FanCash before it expires after seven days.

For a full breakdown of the platform, features, and betting markets, read our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Existing user offers to explore on Fanatics Sportsbook

Fanatics Sportsbook does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer runs its course. The platform regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and other promotions that existing users can take advantage of throughout the tournament. Head to the Promos tab inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app to browse whatever is currently available and find the best value for upcoming matches.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.