Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS for Mexico vs. South Korea: Claim up to $100 in FanCash Tonight

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS to claim up to $100 in FanCash on day one of this welcome offer, available as of June 18. Place your first wager on Mexico vs. South Korea and get your stake back in FanCash if it loses.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Mexico vs. South Korea

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users up to $100 in FanCash on each of their first ten days, totaling up to $1,000 in bonuses overall. For day one, all you need to do is place a wager of at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer, and if that bet loses, you get your stake back as FanCash. Mexico vs. South Korea is the perfect match to kick things off.

Say you back Mexico to win at +120 and the match ends in a draw, as our prediction of Mexico 1, South Korea 1 suggests is quite possible. Your losing stake comes back as FanCash, up to $100. If you instead back the draw and it lands, you simply collect your winnings as normal and move on to day two of the offer.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind before claiming this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo:

Available only to new Fanatics Sportsbook users in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

Use promo code SIBONUS at registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

Wager at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer.

FanCash is awarded on losing bets only, up to $100 per day for your first ten days.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and expires after seven days.

A 1x playthrough requirement applies before withdrawing.

The offer expires on Aug. 23, 2026.

This Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is one of the more flexible offers available among current sportsbook promos, giving you ten separate opportunities to earn FanCash rather than putting everything on a single bet. Check out more options at our sportsbook promos page for a full comparison.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for Mexico vs. South Korea

Getting started with your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is straightforward. Follow these steps to activate the offer and place your first bet on Mexico vs. South Korea.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app and explore the platform, including banking options and customer support features available directly within the app. Register your new account by providing the required personal information, including a government-issued ID for verification. The process takes only a few minutes to complete. Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the welcome offer before completing sign-up. Select a preferred banking method and make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify for the bonus. Navigate to the Mexico vs. South Korea market and place a wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. If your bet loses, up to $100 in FanCash is credited to your account for day one of the offer. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement on any FanCash received before requesting a withdrawal. Verify your identity in advance and use your FanCash before it expires after seven days.

For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, read our full Fanatics Sportsbook review .

Existing user offers for Mexico vs. South Korea at Fanatics Sportsbook

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly rewards its existing users with odds boosts, profit enhancements, and other promotional offers throughout the sports calendar. These deals are updated frequently and can be found by visiting the Promos section directly within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. With a marquee Group A clash like Mexico vs. South Korea on the schedule, it is worth checking in before kickoff to see what is available for your account.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.