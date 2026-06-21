Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS for Spain vs. Saudi Arabia: Claim Up to $100 in FanCash on Day One

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS is available as of June 21, unlocking up to $100 in FanCash on your first day. New users can put that reward to work by betting on Spain vs. Saudi Arabia in Group H. The overall welcome offer reaches up to $1,000 across your first ten days.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Spain vs. Saudi Arabia

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is built around a straightforward daily structure. On day one, place a wager of at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer, and if that bet loses, Fanatics returns your stake as FanCash, up to $100. Spain vs. Saudi Arabia is a natural starting point, with plenty of markets available across the match.

Here is how the day-one outcome plays out in practice. Say you wager $50 on Spain to win the match at standard odds. If Spain falls short or the match ends in a draw, Fanatics credits your account with $50 in FanCash. If Spain delivers on the prediction and wins 3-0, you collect your winnings as normal and can still return on day two to repeat the process.

This structure continues each day for up to ten consecutive days, giving new users the chance to earn as much as $1,000 in total FanCash through the full welcome offer. Compared to other sportsbook promos , the daily reset makes this one of the more flexible new-user offers available right now. Keep the following terms in mind before signing up:

The Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo is available only to first-time account holders.

Use promo code SIBONUS at registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Each daily wager must be at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer.

FanCash awarded on a losing bet is capped at $100 per day.

Bonus FanCash is non-withdrawable and expires seven days after it is issued.

A 1x playthrough requirement applies before withdrawing bonus funds.

The offer is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

The overall welcome offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Spain vs. Saudi Arabia

Claiming the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before Spain and Saudi Arabia kick off in Group H:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play to get familiar with the platform, available markets, and banking options. Open the app and begin the registration process by entering your personal information, including a government-issued ID for account verification. Enter promo code SIBONUS when prompted during sign-up to activate the day-one FanCash offer. Select a preferred payment method and deposit a minimum of $10 to fund your account and qualify for the promotion. Navigate to the Spain vs. Saudi Arabia market, select a bet of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer, and place your first wager. If your day-one bet loses, Fanatics will credit up to $100 in FanCash to your account, which you can use on future markets after meeting the 1x playthrough requirement.

For a full breakdown of the platform's features, odds, and banking options, read our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook offers to explore after Spain vs. Saudi Arabia

Fanatics does not limit its promotions to new users. Existing account holders can regularly find odds boosts, profit enhancements, and other bonuses by visiting the Promos section directly within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. The offers rotate frequently, so it is worth checking back throughout the tournament to see what is available for upcoming Group H matches and knockout-stage action.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.