Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS for USA vs. Australia: Claim Up to $100 in FanCash on Group D

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS and back the United States against Australia in Group D action. New users can claim up to $100 in FanCash on day one of this welcome offer, available as of June 19. The full promotion runs up to 10 days for a total of up to $1,000 in FanCash.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for USA vs. Australia

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users a straightforward way to get started. Place a wager of at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer, and if that bet loses, you receive your stake back in FanCash, up to $100. With the United States hosting Australia in a high-stakes Group D match, there is no shortage of markets to target.

For example, if you wager $50 on the United States to win and Australia pulls off the upset, Fanatics returns your $50 as FanCash. If your bet on the Americans wins, you keep the winnings as normal and still have nine more days to repeat the process. This structure makes the USA vs. Australia match a strong starting point for your first day of the promotion.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind before claiming this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo:

Available to new users only who register with promo code SIBONUS.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the offer.

Place a minimum $1 wager at odds of -500 or longer to qualify each day.

If your bet loses, you receive your stake back in FanCash, up to $100 per day.

The offer is repeatable for your first 10 days, for up to $1,000 in total FanCash.

FanCash bonus funds are non-withdrawable and expire after seven days.

A 1x playthrough requirement must be completed before withdrawing.

The offer is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

This Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus expires on Aug. 23, 2026.

Beyond this welcome offer, Fanatics regularly updates its platform with additional sportsbook promos for both new and returning users. Checking the app before placing any wager is always a smart move to maximize available value.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for USA vs. Australia

Getting started with Fanatics takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to activate your offer and place your first bet on the USA vs. Australia Group D match.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app to explore the platform, available banking options, and customer support features before registering. Open the app and begin the registration process by entering your personal information, including a government-issued ID for account verification. Enter promo code SIBONUS when prompted during sign-up to activate the welcome offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method to qualify for the promotion. Navigate to the USA vs. Australia Group D match and place a wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer on any available market. If your first-day bet loses, Fanatics will credit up to $100 in FanCash to your account. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal, and use any bonus funds before they expire after seven days.

For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, read our full Fanatics Sportsbook review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook offers to explore after USA vs. Australia

Fanatics does not limit its generosity to new users. The sportsbook regularly rolls out bonuses, odds boosts, and promotional offers for existing account holders throughout the sports calendar. These deals refresh frequently and cover a wide range of sports and markets.

The easiest way to stay current is by checking the "Promos" tab directly within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Logging in before each wager ensures you never miss an available boost or bonus tied to upcoming matches and events.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.