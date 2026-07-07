Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $1,000 in FanCash for Switzerland vs. Colombia

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS is available as of July 7, and new users can back Switzerland vs. Colombia for up to $1,000 in FanCash across their first 10 days. Place a $1 wager on today's Round of 16 clash and get up to $100 in FanCash back if it loses.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Switzerland vs. Colombia

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is structured as a 10-day welcome offer, and Switzerland vs. Colombia is the perfect starting point. On day one, place a minimum $1 wager at odds of -500 or longer on any market tied to the match, and if it loses, you receive your stake back in FanCash up to $100.

Say you back Colombia to win at +130 and Luis Diaz and company come up short against Switzerland's organized defensive block. Fanatics returns your stake as FanCash, up to $100. If your bet wins, you keep the winnings and still have nine more days of the offer ahead of you.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:

Available to new Fanatics Sportsbook users only.

Use promo code SIBONUS at registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

Wager at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer.

FanCash is awarded on losing bets only, up to $100 per day.

FanCash bonus bets expire after seven days of being issued.

The offer is available across 10 consecutive days for up to $1,000 in total FanCash.

Offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo stands out among available sportsbook promos because it rewards you over multiple days rather than a single bet. Switzerland vs. Colombia gives you a compelling day-one target, with Granit Xhaka's midfield control squaring off against James Rodriguez's creativity in what should be a tight, tactical affair.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Switzerland vs. Colombia

Claiming this offer is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started before Switzerland and Colombia kick off:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app and open it on your device. Tap to register and enter your personal details, including a government-issued ID for account verification. Enter promo code SIBONUS when prompted during registration to activate the welcome offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred banking method. Place a wager of at least $1 on any Switzerland vs. Colombia market at odds of -500 or longer. If your day-one bet loses, Fanatics will credit up to $100 in FanCash to your account. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawing.

For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook offers to explore after Switzerland vs. Colombia

Fanatics Sportsbook does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer runs its course. Existing users can regularly find odds boosts, profit boosts, and other promotions by visiting the "Promos" tab directly within the app.

The range of ongoing offers tends to shift with the sports calendar, so it is worth checking back frequently to see what is available. Whether it is a tournament match or a midweek fixture, Fanatics typically has something worth considering for active bettors.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.