Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS: Get up to $1,000 in FanCash for Norway vs. England

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS is available as of July 11, unlocking up to $1,000 in FanCash for new users over their first 10 days. Start with Norway vs. England in the quarterfinal and put your first day's offer to work right away.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Norway vs. England

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is structured as a 10-day welcome offer, and Norway vs. England is the perfect way to kick off day one. Place a wager of at least $1 on any market tied to the match at odds of -500 or longer, and if your bet loses, you receive your stake back in FanCash, up to $100 for that day.

Say you back England to win at +120 and the match ends with Norway pulling off another upset. Instead of walking away empty-handed, Fanatics returns your stake as FanCash, up to $100. On the other hand, if England holds on and your bet wins, you collect your winnings as normal and still have nine more days of the offer ahead of you.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind before claiming this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo:

Available only to new Fanatics Sportsbook users in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

Use promo code SIBONUS at registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Wager at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer.

FanCash is awarded on losing bets only, up to $100 per day.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and expires after seven days.

A 1x playthrough requirement must be completed before withdrawing.

The offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

This Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus gives new bettors a structured way to explore the platform across multiple matchups. Check out other sportsbook promos if you want to compare what else is available before committing.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for Norway vs. England

Signing up and placing your first bet on Norway vs. England takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to activate the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play to get started on your device. Open the app and tap to create a new account, providing the required personal information including a government-issued ID for verification. Enter promo code SIBONUS when prompted during registration to activate the welcome offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred banking method available within the app. Navigate to the Norway vs. England quarterfinal, select a market at odds of -500 or longer, and place a wager of at least $1 to begin day one of the offer. If your bet loses, up to $100 in FanCash will be credited to your account. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement and verify your identity before requesting any withdrawal.

For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, read the full Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook offers to explore after Norway vs. England

Fanatics Sportsbook does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer runs its course. The platform regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit enhancements, and other promotions for existing users across a wide range of sports and markets. Tap the "Promos" tab inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app to browse whatever is currently available and make sure you are not leaving value on the table.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.