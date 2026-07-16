Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS: Get up to $1K FanCash for The Open Championship

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS is available now, and Thursday, July 17 is a great day to use it. New users can back The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale and earn up to $1,000 in FanCash across their first 10 days. Place your first wager today to get started.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for The Open Championship

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users a straightforward way to get started during The Open Championship. Wager at least $1 on any golf market at odds of -500 or longer on Thursday, and if that bet loses, you receive your stake back in FanCash, up to $100. That same offer repeats each day for your first 10 days on the platform.

For example, if you back Scottie Scheffler to lead after the first round and the bet loses, Fanatics returns your stake as FanCash. If Scheffler delivers and your bet wins, you keep the winnings and still have nine more days of the offer ahead. Either way, day one at Royal Birkdale is a solid starting point.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind for this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo:

Available to new users only in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the offer.

Wager at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer.

FanCash is awarded on losing bets only, up to $100 per day.

FanCash carries a 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawal.

Bonus FanCash expires seven days after it is issued.

The overall offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

This Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is one of the more flexible sportsbook promos available right now, giving new users a full 10 days to spread out their activity rather than requiring everything on a single wager.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for The Open Championship

Signing up and placing your first Open Championship bet through Fanatics only takes a few minutes. Follow these steps to activate the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play and open it on your device. Tap to create a new account and enter your personal details, including a government-issued ID for verification. Enter promo code SIBONUS when prompted during registration to activate the welcome offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred banking method. Navigate to The Open Championship markets and place a wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. If your day-one bet loses, up to $100 in FanCash will be credited to your account. Complete the 1x playthrough before requesting a withdrawal.

For a full breakdown of the platform's features and betting markets, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook offers for The Open Championship

Fanatics does not limit its promotions to new users. Existing account holders can find a rotating slate of bonuses, odds boosts, and event-specific offers by visiting the Promos tab directly within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. With The Open Championship running through the weekend, there are likely to be timely golf markets featured throughout the week. It is worth checking the app regularly so you do not miss anything worth adding to your card.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.