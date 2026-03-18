Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Delivers $200 FanCash for March Madness Round 1

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users an incredible opportunity to earn $200 FanCash immediately when betting on March Madness Round 1 action. Thursday's tournament games provide the perfect backdrop for claiming this generous welcome offer. With sportsbook promos like this available as of March 18, new bettors can maximize their March Madness experience.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for March Madness betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new customers with $200 FanCash immediately after placing their first $5 wager. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo requires no bonus code and delivers the full bonus amount instantly upon bet settlement. The Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus applies to any market with minimum odds of -500, making Thursday's March Madness games ideal targets.

Consider betting $5 on Duke to cover the spread against Siena in Thursday's 16-vs-1 matchup. If Duke wins and covers, you receive your winnings plus the $200 FanCash bonus. Even if Duke fails to cover the spread, you still earn the full $200 FanCash reward for participating in this promotion.

Key terms and conditions include:

Must toggle on the promotion in your bet slip before placing your qualifying wager.

Minimum $5 cash wager required on any market with odds of -500 or better.

Seven-day window from account opening to place your qualifying bet.

FanCash expires seven days from issuance at 11:59 PM ET.

Available to customers 21 years or older in eligible states only.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for March Madness

Claiming your bonus for Thursday's tournament action requires just a few simple steps. Follow this process to secure your $200 FanCash before the games begin.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store and create your account. Complete identity verification by providing your full name, mailing address, email, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number. Make your first deposit using any available payment method on the platform. Navigate to Thursday's March Madness games and select your preferred betting market. Toggle on the promotion in your bet slip and place your $5 qualifying wager. Receive your $200 FanCash immediately after your bet settles, regardless of the outcome.

Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for detailed insights into the platform's features and betting options.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond March Madness

Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides existing users with ongoing promotional opportunities throughout the sports calendar. The platform regularly features odds boosts, profit boosts, and special event bonuses that enhance your betting experience. These promotions appear in the dedicated 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app.

Existing customers can discover daily enhanced odds on popular markets, parlay insurance offers, and seasonal promotions tied to major sporting events. The sportsbook frequently updates these bonus opportunities, ensuring regular users have access to valuable betting enhancements beyond the initial welcome offer.

Fanatics is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.