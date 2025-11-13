Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Delivers Up to $2,000 in FanCash for Jets vs. Patriots
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new customers up to $2,000 in FanCash as Drake Maye and the New England Patriots prepare to host the New York Jets on Thursday, Nov. 13. This welcome offer provides excellent value for bettors looking to wager on this AFC East clash, while new users can explore various sportsbook promos available in the market.
Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer details
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new customers to earn up to $200 in FanCash daily for 10 consecutive days, totaling up to $2,000. To qualify, users must place a minimum $1 cash wager with odds of -500 or longer each day starting from the day of their account creation. If your daily wager loses, Fanatics Sportsbook returns the full stake amount in FanCash within 72 hours.
For example, if you bet $50 on the Patriots to cover the spread against the Jets cover, you'll receive $50 in FanCash. Conversely, if you wager $100 on the Jets as heavy underdogs and win, you keep your winnings but don't receive any FanCash since the bet was successful. The key terms include:
- You can earn a maximum $200 in FanCash per day.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance.
- A minimum deposit of $10 is required.
- Available for 10 consecutive days from account creation.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Jets vs. Patriots
Claiming this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is straightforward and doesn't require a promo code. Follow these steps to get started before Thursday night's kickoff:
- Click any link on this page to access the Fanatics Sportsbook website and download the mobile app.
- Complete registration by providing your full name, address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number.
- Verify your account through email authentication and make a minimum deposit of $10.
- Place your first daily wager of $1 or more on Jets vs. Patriots or any qualifying market with odds of -500 or longer.
- If your bet loses, receive FanCash equal to your stake amount within 72 hours.
For more information about this offer and platform features, read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook review.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing customers
Beyond the new-user welcome offer, Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers throughout the NFL season. These bonus opportunities include profit boosts, parlay insurance, and special event promotions that can enhance your betting experience. Check the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app regularly to discover the latest offers and maximize your potential returns on Thursday night football and other sporting events.
- 50% Profit Boost: Get a 50% profit boost to use on Jets vs. Patriots
Compare Jets vs. Patriots promos
Want to get more out of this AFC East matchup? Then check out the offers below:
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$150 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
